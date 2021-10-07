Christine Brown: Is She Moving to Coyote Pass or Not?!?

What does the future hold for Christine Brown?

This has become a popular question to ask about the Sister Wives star on both a personal and professional front.

The latter... because Christine appears to be involved in a very shady business operation, as LuLuRoe has come under extreme fire of late for the way it exploits and manipulates lower-level employees.

And the former? The reason why followers aren't sure where Christine is headed in the near future?

It's because they literally do not know where she is headed.

In August, Christine put her home in Flagstaff up for sale.

According to Realtor.com, the three-bedroom abode -- which Christine and Kody Brown purchased in 2018 -- was placed on the market for $725,000.

The decision raised significant red flags for those who have been following Christine for awhile because it came in the wake of the Sister Wives Season 15 finale.

On this spring episode, Christine made it clear she REALLY wanted to move back to Utah and, upon having her proposal rejected by all of our spouses, more or less cracked on air.

"I can't do marriage with Kody anymore. I don't want to do it anymore," she told Meri.

"I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired.

"I need a partnership. I need something different than this."

Viewers took these words and then took Christine's apparent home sale as a sign that she was moving on.

To Utah on her own? Not likely.

But to Coyote Pass, to start a life on the piece of property Kody bought years ago and has done nothing with since?

This seemed very plausible at least.

Or at least it did.

Now, it looks as if Christine is staying put.

Brand new research reveals that Brown has taken her house off the market.

She did not comment on the initial listing nor has she said anything about this updated development, so we can't say for certain what's going on here.

Perhaps we'll learn more when Sister Wives returns with new episodes on Sunday, November 21.

Here is the official TLC synopsis for Season 16:

Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them.

When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.

A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn.

Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well.

As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.

Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules.

In conclusion?

Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future.