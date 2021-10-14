Christine Brown: I'm Officially Single, Y'all!

Christine Brown warned us, didn't she?

Back on the latest Sister Wives season finale, the veteran cast member made it VERY clear she wanted to move back to Utah.

She told Kody. She told her fellow spouses. She received no support whatsoever from any of them, prompting her to state the following on air:

I can't do marriage with Kody anymore. I don't want to do it anymore.

Was she serious? Or was she just venting out of frustration, expressing an empty threat with no plans to take any actual action?

We may now have an answer.

As previously reported, Christine sold her Flagstaff home on October 8 for $700,000, making a tidy profit on the residence she purchased back iin 2018.

Such a surprising decision prompted many followers to wonder where Christine will move to now (Coyote Pass? Utah? Somewhere else in Arizona?), but one seemingly giant detail from the sale has now come to light.

And it may be a game-changer.

In the deed of the sale, obtained and made public by The Sun, Christine -- the grantor of the property -- is listed as a “single woman.”

This is technically and legally true, of course.

Kody is only officially married to Robyn, folllowing a divorce years ago from first wife Meri, because he wanted to legally adopt Robyn's children from a previous relationship.

Christine, therefore, likely had to list herself as single on any sort of court document.

Based on what she has said of late about her marriage, however, it's impossible not to read a whole lot more into thhisi status, you know?

Heck, just consider what we hear from Christine in the super trailer for Sister Wives Season 16, which premieres on Sunday, November 21.

"Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, (Kody's) got a full-functioning marriage? Who would ever want to live like that?" she asks in the preview below.

Brown is clearly frustrated and irritated.

She's jealous of what Kody has with Robyn and she has no interest in living close by to her on Coyote Pass, something Kody has openly proposed to all of his sister wives.

He wants to build one huge compound on this parcel of land, although he's taking no steps toward actually doing so.

"I don't want to move on the property. I want to move back to Utah," Christine reiterates in the teaser.

Elsewhere in the lengthy promo, the effects of COVID-19 -- and quarantining separately from each other -- take a serious toll on Kody, Christine and fellow spouses Meri, Janelle and Robyn.

"You know what COVID's brought out is how much we want to be a family," Christine says bluntly in the video.

She then adds, in no uncertain terms:

"We're not."

A tearful Robyn feels thhe same way.

She'll reveal on Season 16 just how damaged the family has come over the last year or so, remarking on all the bickering between the Browns:

"It's made me feel like the foundation that our family was built on is like, crumbling. I don't know."

Here is the official TLC synopsis for Season 16:

Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them.

When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.

A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn.

Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well.

As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.

Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules.

Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future.