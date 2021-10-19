Christine Brown: Has She Really Left Kody? What's Going on Here?!?

You know what they say, don't you?

Reality shows can often lie.

But property records never do.

With this in mind, we can report with strong levels of confidence that Christine Brown is living back in Utah.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member sold her Flagstaff, Arizona house several days ago for $700,000 and, on the mortgage deed to the property, Christine listed her current residence as a duplex in her native state.

The Sun has since confiirmed that Brown is living in a two-story duplex that was built in 2019.

In one sense, this shouldn't come as any shock to TLC viewers.

Christine made it VERY clear on the Sister Wives Season 15 finale that she was sick and tired of Arizona and, with polygamy now decriminalized in Utah, wanted to go back home.

And after Kody shot down this idea awhile back?

Along with Meri, Robyn and Janelle?

You remember what Christine said on air, don't you?

I can't do marriage with Kody anymore. I don't want to do it anymore.

So there we have it... right?

Christine is back where she wants to be and has finally washed her hands of an unhealthy spiritual marriage and is preparing to start all over while living close to many of her relatives... right?

Nope.

Probably wrong, many social media users believe.

Christine, after all, is featured prominently in the trailer for Sister Wives Season 16 (below.)

Yes, she expresses disdain over how Kody treats her and sounds quite unhappy in her relationship -- but she's still on the air, you know?

"Do you know what COVID's brought out, is how much we want to be a family," Christine says at one point, referencing how Kody basically just stays with Robyn during the pandemic.

"We're not."

Elsewhere on an upcoming episode -- which is teased in this video and which was filmed months back -- Christine is vocal about her hopes to leave Arizona amid her family’s delayed plans to build on their new Coyote Pass land.

“The best I could give today is pretend,” she vents.

“I don’t want to move on the property.

"I want to move back to Utah.”

Now she has done so, and yet a handful of critics don't think it will have any impact on her Sister Wives role.

"How can people be so gullible? These people will never leave each other," wrote one Reddit user, for example, after the Christine news broke.

And this person appears to be both right and wrong at the same time.

Doesn't it seem extremely plausible that these people left each other a long time ago? And that they only reunite on occasion to film episodes and collect a paycheck?

Kody, remember, is only legally married to Robyn.

Seemingly every other day, Meri posts some cryptic message or meme about how she's doing very well on her own.

Sister Wives simply mines Kody's supposed romantic troubles for storyline purposes, the cast members play this all up on social media during the offseason, they all get together for a few weeks to shoot -- and that's it.

There's not actually any kind of polygamous family unit here, as partly evidenced by no construction having even begun on Coyote Pass in three years.

As for what fans can expect to watch when Sister Wives returns on November 21?

Here is the official network description:

Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them.

When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.

A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn.

Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well.

As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.

Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules.

Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future.