Chris Pearson Stabbed to Death in Argument Over Noise Level: Report

As previously reported, the reality television universe is in mourning this week.

Early on Sunday morning, Chris Pearson was stabbed to death near his home in the San Fernando Valley.

A cast member on the first season of MTV's Ex on the Beach, who appeared on 11 episodes of the formerly popular series, Pearson was only 25 years old.

We continue to send our condolences to hs friends, family members and loved ones.

According to initial reports, Pearson got into some kind of altercation around 2 a.m. on Sunday and was then transported to a local hospital shortly after the attack.

He passed away about an hour after arriving there.

Friends quickly started a GoFundMe for the professional DJ's family in Colorado, referring to his death the result of a "tragic encounter" in the campaign's description.

Now, however, we have an update on exactly what transpired during this encounter -- and why it came about in the first place.

Sources have told TMZ that Pearson and his girlfriend were down in the pool area of their apartment complex and making a lot of noise.

Specifically, Pearson was screaming at someone, an insider has said to this celebrity gossip website, although it's unclear exactly at whom.

At one point, a fellow resident at the complex yelled back at Pearson from the balcony... prompting Chris to enter the building and confront this individual... at which time he was stabbed right around the heart.

The perpetrator allegedly fled from the scene before authorities arrived.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that cops are investigating, seeking out witnesses and videos that could help them figure out what transpired.

The police are reportedly confident they will catch the killer.

“Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with,” Veronica Garcia, who created the aforementioned fundraiser, wrote about Pearson.

“He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy. Chris was the most determined person there could ever be.”

Pearson had no prior TV experience prior to being cast on Ex on the Beach.

He was confronted on the show by a pair of ex-girlfriends, even breaking down in tears at one point as a result of a heartfelt discussion.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson,” the TV program wrote on its Facebook page.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Since his time on MTV, Pearson transitioned into a music career and later became the owner of GoociFlooci, a sport and fashion brand.

Following the reported news of his passing, fellow MTV star Taylor Selfridge left a comment on his last Instagram post.

“This is heartbreaking,” Selfridge wrote alongside several sober and praying hands emojis.

Actress Elizabeth Ashley Anderson also replied, penning a simple “RIP."

Garcia, meanwhile, honored the late performer by sharing how those closest to him will remember him.

“He had a dream, set a goal & didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only.

"His smile lit up an entire room,” she wrote.

“The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud.

"Chris was taken from us way way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish."