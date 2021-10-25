Chris Harrison: Engaged to Lauren Zima!

Chris Harrison is no longer handing out roses on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Don't cry too hard for the long-running television personality, however.

He just handed out something even more valuable to Lauren Zima:

A large diamond ring!

Harrison himself confirmed the romantic news on Monday by sharing a photo from the proposal, which took place at Brand vineyard in Napa Valley, California.

“I love you @laurenzima,” Harrison penned as a caption to the above snapshot today, adding very simply and also beautifully:

“The next chapter starts now!”

Zima also shared images from the major moment on her own account, along with a heartfelt tribute to Harrison.

“We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this," she wrote.

“You are the most incredible partner.

"Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you."

"Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest."

Harrison and Zima have been dating for over two years.

The latter works as an Entertainment Tonight correspondent and met the former via various Bachelor-related events and gatherings.

“It’s been easy and I think that’s how it all starts. We started dating and, like any relationship, she made me happy,” Harrison previously told People Magazine.

“She was kind, nice, we got along, she blended in great with my friends, and just all those steps in the relationship where you start checking those boxes off and it gets better and better and better."

Earlier this year, of course, Harrison left his role as host of the aforementioned franchises.

The exit came in the wake of a few insensitive remarks Chris made in response to some old social media posts by suitor Rachael Kirkconnell that came to light during Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Harrison apologized numerous times for his response to this scandal.

But he ended up negotiating a buyout - for A LOT of money!!!!! - in June and walked away after allegedly signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Around the time of his controversial Kirkconnell comments, not even Zima could defend her boyfriend.

“What Chris said was wrong and disappointing,” she said in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories back then.

“Defending racism can never happen."

"Accountability comes first, what’s next is learning and growth.”

On June 8, meanwhile, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a joint statement:

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise."

"We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Over the past two installments of the show, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have served as co-hosts; Jesse Palmer is on board for The Bachelor when it returns in 2022.

Added Harrison:

"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter."

He concluded:

"I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together."

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime.