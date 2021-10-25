Chris Harrison: Engaged to Lauren Zima!

by at .  Updated at .

Chris Harrison is no longer handing out roses on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Don't cry too hard for the long-running television personality, however.

He just handed out something even more valuable to Lauren Zima: 

A large diamond ring!

Lauren Zima

Harrison himself confirmed the romantic news on Monday by sharing a photo from the proposal, which took place at Brand vineyard in Napa Valley, California.

“I love you @laurenzima,” Harrison penned as a caption to the above snapshot today, adding very simply and also beautifully:

“The next chapter starts now!”

Zima also shared images from the major moment on her own account, along with a heartfelt tribute to Harrison.

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Pic

“We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this," she wrote.

“You are the most incredible partner.

"Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you."

"Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest."

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima

Harrison and Zima have been dating for over two years.

The latter works as an Entertainment Tonight correspondent and met the former via various Bachelor-related events and gatherings.

“It’s been easy and I think that’s how it all starts. We started dating and, like any relationship, she made me happy,” Harrison previously told People Magazine.

Chris with a Rose

“She was kind, nice, we got along, she blended in great with my friends, and just all those steps in the relationship where you start checking those boxes off and it gets better and better and better."

Earlier this year, of course, Harrison left his role as host of the aforementioned franchises.

The exit came in the wake of a few insensitive remarks Chris made in response to some old social media posts by suitor Rachael Kirkconnell that came to light during Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Selfie

Harrison apologized numerous times for his response to this scandal.

But he ended up negotiating a buyout - for A LOT of money!!!!! - in June and walked away after allegedly signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Around the time of his controversial Kirkconnell comments, not even Zima could defend her boyfriend.

Chris Harrison Profile Picture

“What Chris said was wrong and disappointing,” she said in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories back then.

“Defending racism can never happen."

"Accountability comes first, what’s next is learning and growth.”

Chris Harrison as the Host

On June 8, meanwhile, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a joint statement:

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise."

"We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Chris Harrison and Tayshia Adams

Over the past two installments of the show, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have served as co-hosts; Jesse Palmer is on board for The Bachelor when it returns in 2022.

Added Harrison:

"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter."

Chris Harrison on a Set

He concluded:

"I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together."

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime.

Show Comments
Tags:

Chris Harrison Biography

Chris Harrison, Jason Mesnick
Chris Harrison is the host of The Bachelor. He's pretty much a major tool. More »
Full Name
Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison Photos

Lauren Zima
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Pic
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima
Sean Lowe and Chris Harrison
Chris Harrison for ABC
Chris Harrison on a Set

Chris Harrison Videos

Chris Harrison Hammered by Demi Lovato Fans for Cruel, Dismissive Interview
Chris Harrison Hammered by Demi Lovato Fans for Cruel, Dismissive Interview
Chris Harrison Calls Peter Weber and Julie LaPlaca "Initmate"
Chris Harrison Calls Peter Weber and Julie LaPlaca "Initmate"
Hannah Brown Claps Back Over Shady Jake Owen Song
Hannah Brown Claps Back Over Shady Jake Owen Song