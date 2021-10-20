Chris Brown: Kyrie Irving is a Hero! Way to NOT Get Vaccinated, Dude!

As we all know, Chris Brown loves to allegedly beat women.

In a not-so-shocking turns of events, meanwhile, we've now learned that Brown has no real interest in beating back COVID-19.

Meaning what, exactly?

The artist doesn't believe in taking the vaccines that have been medically proven to drastically reduce the spread and/or severity of this virus. 

Chris Brown in 2021

Not only doesn't Brown himself believe in taking these vaccines... he's out there applauding those who have made a very public show of their own vaccine dismissal.

Allow us to explain:

Kyrie Irving is one of the 20 best players in the NBA.

However, the point guard has refused to get vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving Photo

And because Irving plays in Brooklyn, and because New York City has instituted vaccine requirements for anyone attending a large indoor gathering, Kyrie is NOT allowed to participate in the home games of his own team.

Earlier this month, the Nets went ahead and announced Irving wouldn't play for the team at all this season for as long as these mandates are in place.

On October 12, General Manager Sean Marks released a statement explaining why. It reads:

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant."

Chris Brown, No Shirt

Concludes the message:

Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose.

Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.

It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice.

Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction.

We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.

Chris Brown is a Dancer

So, where does Brown enter the picture?

In the exact place you'd imagine him to do so.

On Instagram today, the polarizing star labeled Kyrie a "real hero" for taking his stance, while adding:

"I stand with my brother. WHOEVER DON'T LIKE IT ... Go live your damn life."

Chris Brown Screams

Brown, of course, was investigated this summer for reportedly assaulting yet another woman.

No charges will be brought against him this time around, however.

The 32-year-old has a well-documented history of violence, most notoriously for punching then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which he pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to probation.

Brown was also on the receiving end of a five-year restraining order from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after violently threatening her.

Chris Brown in Yellow

Concluded someone who Irving should totally want to be on his side, when it comes to the famous basketball player turning down the FDA-approved vaccine:

"IT'S HIS CHOICE AND A DAMN GOOD ONE."

Chris Brown

