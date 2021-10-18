Chelsea Houska's New Pics Draw Criticism From Fans: Go Easy on the Botox!

Despite the fact that she's no longer professionally involved with the franchise, Chelsea Houska remains the most popular of all the Teen Moms.

She has a following of 6.3 million, which means there are more people watching her on Instagram then there ever were on MTV.

The upside of the situation is that Chelsea can still make a ton of money from sponsored content deals.

The downside is that she still has millions of people watching, judging, and commenting on her life.

Obviously, most of Chelsea's followers are fans who just want to compliment her pics and receive occasional updates about her career and family.

But in a group of 6.3 million there's bound to be at least a few hundred haters.

And so, when there's even a minor change in Chelsea's appearance, some anonymous dummy always comes out of the woodwork to throw some shade.

A pair of new photos took the comments section in an unfortunate direction this week, with many fans complaining that Chelsea's face appears to have gone through some changes.

"What has she done to her face? It looks stretched from top to bottom," wrote one follower, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"Yuppp she went from them looking natural with fillers to wayyyy overdoing it. She needs to cool it with the lip fillers," another added.

"Chelsea girl we need to talk about your face," a third chimed in.

The comments were distributed equally across both of her new pics (including the one below), and fans really could not get over Chelsea's new look.

"Whatever you're doing to your face you need to stop quickly," one commenter chided.

"Her lips look really unnatural," another observed.

We're generally not fans of nit-picky commentary about a celeb's appearance, but we suppose it comes with the territory of being as public figure.

That said, we can't help but feel that we're missing something here.

Does Chelsea's face really look all that different?

We suppose there might be some slight evidence of lip and facial fillers, but isn't that the norm with celebs these days?

Let's remember that Chelsea lives in freakin' South Dakota and she has four kids.

We say if she can find the time to slip away for a bit for a health and beauty day, she should absolutely seize it.

Does anyone even offer Botox injections in South Dakota?

Chelsea probably has to drive eight hours and take her chances with a veterinarian who's looking to branch out.

Anyway, it's one thing to comment on Khloe Kardashian's changing face.

Not that it's in any way cool to shame her for her appearance, but in that case, the changes are so extreme that it's impossible not to notice them.

In Chelsea's case, it feels like commenters are just digging deep for something to get upset about.

Unfortunately, this kind of behavior from the public is exactly what prompted Chelsea to step away from television.

But thankfully, she continues to have far more fans than detractors on Instagram.

And we're sure that by this point in her career, she's learned how to tune out the haters.