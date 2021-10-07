Charlie Sheen Blasts Denise Richards: It's Not My Fault She Didn't Show Up to Court!

Though he's only 56 years old, Charlie Sheen is a relic from a bygone era.

Sheen's career only could have happened in the pre-#MeToo era, and the fact that he somehow remains uncanceled is downright baffling.

Granted, Sheen's career has been dormant for quite some time, largely due to his HIV diagnosis, but it's still incredible that he hasn't recently been called out for his appalling treatment of women over the years.

And if you've been wondering if the tiger-blooded wizard from Mars or whatever he called himself is still at it, check out the latest update on his contentious legal battle with ex-wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Sheen scored a major victory in court this week when a judge ruled that he'll no longer be forced to pay child support to Richards.

Lawyers for the actor petitioned the court to free him of his financial obligations when 17-year-old daughter Sami moved in with Sheen as a result of her increasingly tense relationship with Richards.

The decision was made in Richards' absence, and the actress now claims that she was never informed of the court date.

A source close to the situation told Us that Richards was “working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of,” adding that she “was never served this court date.”

Sheen's lawyers are calling BS on that claim, insisting that Richards had no good reason to miss the hearing.

“All parties were served and informed of the court date nearly three months ago,” the actor’s publicist, Jeff Ballard, told Us on Wednesday.

“The judge would not have ruled had they not been. To claim otherwise is a complete fabrication.”

The parents disagree on exactly when Sami moved in with Charlie (Sheen says she's been with him since April; Richards says she just moved in late July), but Richards says the arrangement has been a disaster since the very start.

“He is making horrible parenting decisions,” the source says.

“He encouraged Sami to drop out of high school, well, because he did also,” the source alleges.

“[The couple's other daughter] Lola goes back and forth between her dad’s house and her mom’s. Charlie was constantly undercutting Denise for months before Sami moved out," the insider continues.

"It made parenting for Denise impossible. Denise only wants what is best for all three of her daughters. Her love for the kids is not in question.”

For her part, Sami says she was “trapped” in an “abusive” home with Richards.

The source insists that Denise and Sami's relationship has improved in recent months.

“Denise and Sami are talking, and Denise respects her daughter. She is incredibly smart,” the insider tells Us.

“Denise is on location shooting a kids’ movie on the East Coast. She is a busy working mom and respects her kids’ privacy and won’t speak publicly about this.”

Sheen hasn't publicly pushed back against those claims, but he clearly believes that Sami is better off living in his home.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” the actor told Us this week.

“It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

Sheen also issued a statement through his publicist in which he enthusiastically sang his daughter's praises:

“Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally,” he said.

“We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

Yes, against all odds, it seems that Charlie Sheen is still #winning.