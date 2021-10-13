Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra: We're Reuniting with Our Daughter! On Teen Mom OG!

Late this past August, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra met their brand new daughter, a little girl named Rya Rose.

She's an absolute cutie patootie.

Later this year, meanwhile, the long-time couple will enjoy a meeting of a very different kind -- with a different, very cute daughter.

Speaking to E! New, Catelynn said on Tuesday that an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG will feature a reunion between her, her husband and the child they gave up over a decade ago for adoption.

Her name is Carly, and the spouses have seen her in about two years.

"We did end up having a visit with Carly and MTV did follow that. They didn't film Carly herself or anything like that but they always film us," Catelynn told this outlet.

"People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important."

Way back in 2009, viewers met Tyler and Catelynn when the latter was pregnant.

They watched as the reality stars made the challenging decision to place this daughter for adoption, eventually deciding to do so because they were only teenagers at the time.

While fans have had the opportunity to meet Carly's adoptive parents -- Brandon and Theresa Davis -- on past episoddes of Teen Mom OG, the couple has limited their television participation as Carly gets older.

Catelynn understands why, of course.

Also, though...

"I think it's awesome to be able to show the journey of an open, semi-open adoption through the years and the ups and the downs and learning and navigating this relationship," she added to E!.

"I think it's super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey, but also in the way that it allows Carly's parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well."

Compared to other Teen Mom storylines (Farrah Abraham is back and causing fights! Amber Portwood is bisexual!), this one certainly is especially mature, unique and important.

For his part, Tyler says he feels "blessed" and explains to E! that he hopes is that his experience has openedd up the eyes of those unfamiliar with the adoption process.

"Before our 16 and Pregnant aired, I've never really heard about adoption, let alone open adoption," he said.

"I feel like we did a good job of opening the door for that conversation to happen and making it more normal, more accepted to get information.

"It's kind of great to think about being part of that door opening, but we're blessed to do it."

At this point, Tyler and Catelynn have three girls at home -- all under the age of seven.

They're pretty busy and Catelynn has said she's done giving birth.

Would they ever adopt themselves, however?

"I mean, we never, ever took adoption off the table," Tyler concluded. "But right now, we're pretty busy with the ones we've got, but I guess we'll see in the future."