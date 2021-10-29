Caitlyn Jenner Sides with Dave Chappelle Against Trans Critics, Because of Course She Did

Caitlyn Jenner came out as trans in 2015, and that courageous coming out could have made her one of the trans community's best advocates.

Instead, she has consistently shown herself willing to speak against the trans community and be used as a propaganda tool.

Speaking of tools, Dave Chappelle has once again said alarming transphobic things during a standup special.

Is it really any surprise that Caitlyn is giving him the green light to continue being awful with impugnity?

Unfortunately, when it comes to Dave Chappelle and controversial standup specials featuring transphobia, we have to be specific.

His latest transphobia scandal was titled "The Closer" and featured on Netflix.

This has caused widespread backlash, including a walkout by Netflix's employees -- both trans employees and cisgender allies.

Chappelle spent part of his standup special discussing the anatomy and genitalia of trans women.

That alone is bad -- and something that Caitlyn Jenner has called out in the past, when it was her genitals being discussed.

Apparently it's not a problem for her when she's not the target, which ... seems very consistent with who she is.

Chappelle also took things even further, defending J.K. Rowling.

Rowling rose to fame and fortune as the writer of the Harry Potter series, but has spent recent years disgusting and alienating her fans.

She has used her platform to boost and express alarming views on the trans community -- and used her wealth to silence critics.

In addition to defending Rowling, Chappelle announced that he is "team TERF."

TERF is an acronym for a transphobic hate group that masquerades within feminist spaces.

These faux-feminists often ally with fringe-right radicals and with evangelicals in order to disparage and oppress the trans community.

To no one's surprise, the well-deserved backlash that has followed has not encouraged Chappelle to stop yammering.

"I said what I said and, boy, I heard what you said. My god, how could I not?" he said this week.

"You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix," he quipped. "Well, it seems like I'm the only one that can't go to the office anymore."

You know, if Dave Chappelle had said what he did in many normal workplaces in America, there would have been issues.

From sensitivity training to a reprimand to firing, more and more businesses take action against bigoted employees.

Sometimes it's to do the right thing. Other times it's to avoid lawsuits. Sadly, Netflix is just platforming and defending the guy.

Chappelle is also insisting that he's not squaring off with the LGBTQ+ community.

"That is not what it is," he alleged. "Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s--t. This has nothing to do with them."

Chappelle insisted: "It's about corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say."

"For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been loving and supporting," Chappelle said.

Many on social media have observed that this is another iteration of the "I'm not a bigot, my friends are X" defense.

He continued: "So I don't know what all this nonsense is about."

For the record, Netflix is the only "corporate interest" involved, and they visibly sided with Chappelle.

They fired one employee who spoke out, re-hired them, and then fired another employee who helped organize the walkout.

Also, that standup special is still up on Netflix. The only one being "silenced" by Netflix is the employee they terminated.

Anyway, if you voice the worst takes in the world, other grifters will come to your rescue.

In this case, that is Caitlyn Jenner.

Who better for Chappelle to hide behind than a famous trans woman -- even if she is known for lending aid and comfort to bigots.

"Dave Chappelle is 100% right," Caitlyn Jenner declared. "This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement."

"It’s about woke cancel culture run amok," Cait insisted, "trying to silence free speech."

"We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds," Caitlyn announced.

Who exactly is stopping Dave Chappelle from speaking his mind?

The guy is doing what these hacks always, always do when they get backlash for the bad things that they say:

He's going on tour and selling out audiences so that he can whine about how oppressed and canceled he is.

No one wants to rob Chappelle of his ability to speak or his right to think and feel as he chooses, no matter how bad it may be.

(Okay, I do -- but I don't have any power to do so, which amounts to the same thing)

But ... the right to free speech is not the same thing as the right to a Netflix special, now is it?

More to the point, one asks why "free speech advocates" like Cait are more eager to defend Chappelle but seem to condemn those same rights by his critics.

From the courageous Netflix employees who walked out, risking (and, in one case, losing) their jobs in the process to others, is that not also free speech?

Why is it that the only "free speech" that certain bad faith hellclowns like Caitlyn want to defend is the right to be loudly awful without anyone responding?