Britney Spears Throws Major Shade at Jamie Lynn: Bish, You Don't Know Sh-t!

Britney Spears is done biting her tongue, folks.

For most of her adult life, the 39-year-old's public comments were filtered through the folks who ran her conservatorship, which left of us with a squeaky-clean, Disney-fied version of Britney.

And that, of course, was exactly what her father and the other villains in her life wanted.

But now, things have changed, and Britney is finally free to speak her mind.

At a hearing held last month, the judge in Britney's case suspended Jamie Spears as her conservatorship, a move that likely means the singer will be free of all court-imposed restraints sometime in the very near future.

The is is great for Britney -- and not so good for her family, as several relatives appear to have taken advantage of the helpless state in which the conservatorship placed her.

According to Brit, one person who gleefully took part in the exploitation was her sister, Jamie Lynn.

Now, there was a time Jamie Lynn was somewhat famous in her own right, but she never came close to Britney status.

So we guess it's not surprising that Jamie Lynn's upcoming memoir attempted to capitalize on her proximity to Britney with the title I Must Confess.

For obvious reasons, the clear reference to her most famous song didn't sit well with the elder Spears sister.

According to Britney, Jaime Lynn was complicit in the conservatorship and many of the abuses that came with it.

Jamie Lynn says she secretly supported her sister throughout the ordeal, but Brit fans just aren't buying it -- and neither is Britney.

It was announced on Tuesday that Jamie would be changing the title to her memoir in response to backlash from Britney fans.

The book is now called Things I Should Have Said -- and we think even Jamie's harshest haters would agree that it's much more appropriate than the previous title.

Adding to their enjoyment of the situation is the fact that Brit is now spiking the football and reveling in her duplicitous sister's latest humiliation.

“I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,” Britney joked on Instagram yesterday.

“But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!”

As if it wasn't already obvious that she's talking about the Jamie situation, Brit's additional comments make it crystal clear.

“Option #1 … ‘S–t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!! What do you guys think ????” the singer wrote.

That's about as good as it gets in terms of intra-familial celebrity shade.

And of course, Britney fans were loving every second of it.

“Jamie Lynn is shaking,” one person wrote commented, according to Page Six.

“The things my sister shouldn’t have said," another chimed in.

Jamie Lynn has yet to comment on the title change, or her sister's shade -- and she probably never wil.

But her publisher -- a small Christian imprint called Worthy -- issued a statement in which they claimed that the whole thing was just a big misunderstanding.

“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” a spokesperson said.

So we guess Britney wins this round!

In fact, this might be a good time for Jamie to bow out of the fight, because we think Britney will be winning every round from here on out!