Britney Spears' Sons Sean and Jayden Look SO Grown Up Now!

There is a lot of very reasonable tension between Britney Spears and her awful family right now.

Her parents and siblings failed her in so many ways. No apology or court victory can make up for all that she's lost.

But there are two members of Britney's family who have never wronged her -- her wonderful teenage sons.

Sean Preston and Jayden James resurfaced in recent, rare photos. Like Britney, we cannot believe how grown up they are.

To the world, Britney Spears is a masterful performer, a beloved singer, and a touchstone for the conversation of disability rights.

But sons Sean and Jayden, she is mom.

Britney has been the good parent that she never had in her own life to her boys, and they have benefitted immensely from this.

Eddie Morales is the CEO of Movision Entertainment.

He recently hung out with Kevin Federline and several other individuals.

But the highlight of Eddie's photo reel was getting to see Kevin's sons, whom he shares with Britney.

Here, we see Eddie sandwiched between Sean and Jayden.

Britney and Kevin's sons are handsome, smiling, and looking so grown up compared to just a couple of years ago.

That's how kids are when they hit their teens -- you blink, and suddenly they're a pair of young men.

Eddie captioned his post, affectionately referring to the boys as his nephews and marveling at how much they've grown.

"Now," he wrote, "the world will see how much of a great dad [Kevin] has been!"

It's certainly true that Kevin, like Britney, has moved mountains to keep Sean and Jayden safe.

We aren't just speaking about insulating their sons from the perils of being children of one of the most famous women on the planet.

They have, however, done that too.

Britney has used her Instagram to praise her sons and even showcase their art in years past, but she asks their permission before posting with or about them.

In a more literal, physical sense, Britney and Kevin both took action in 2019 to protect their sons from a more tangible danger.

Allegedly, just over two years ago, the boys were visiting their grandfather.

Reportedly, Jamie and Sean had an argument and Sean, just barely into his teens, went into another room.

This is when Jamie allegedly followed him, broke down a door, and physically assaulted Sean, shaking him.

Sean was barely a teen at the time.

Britney and Kevin took immediate action to ensure that this could never happen again.

First, Kevin filed a complaint with the police, correctly reporting the assault against a minor as any parent should.

Nothing came of it, but that has nothing to do with Kevin and everything to do with monumental, systemic failings in our justice system.

Fortunately, while law enforcement is seemingly incapable of protecting most children, Sean and Jayden's parents had other options.

Britney and Kevin immediately reduced the amount of time that the boys would be at her home.

Jamie is no longer Britney's conservator but, at the time, he was, and controlled almost every aspect of her life.

It was naturally difficult for her to safeguard her sons when she herself was not permitted to make basic decisions.

In contrast, Jamie had absolutely no authority at Kevin Federline's home, even at the height of his grasp on the conservatorship.

They didn't stop there, either.

Kevin's attorney filed for a restraining order to protect both sons, barring Jamie from interacting with them for the next three years.

In many ways, Britney's family has sabotaged her happiness for most of her adult life.

She and Kevin did all that they could to ensure that their boys could flourish and grow without being exploited or hounded.

In many ways, that's what being a parent is all about -- giving your kids opportunities that were denied to you while protecting them.