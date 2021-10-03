Britney Spears Says She's "Healing" in Wake of Dad Getting Conservator Boot

by at .

Britney Spears stripped down a couple days ago.

In celebration of her father being suspended as her conservator, the singer took off all clothing and posed naked for a number of photos.

However, now that the news has sunk in, Spears is stripping down in a different sort of way. In a less literal way.

She's stripping herself down to the basics, in an emotional sense.

Britney Spears in Orange

On Saturday, the 39-year-old pop singer reflected on all she must do in order to move on in the wake of her father losing control over her finances and career.

The mother of two uploaded a photo of a tree with its branches extending through a hole in the ceiling, writing as a caption to the snapshot:

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do."

Britney Spears Instagram Image

She added:

"Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return!!!!"

How very grounded of the artist, right?

Britney seems to be taking this happy development in stride, well aware that she isn't totally and completely free from her father just yet.

Britney Spears in Sunglasses

On Wednesday, judge Brenda Penny agreed to a request by Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengar, to suspend her father's role in her conservatorship, temporarily replacing him with John Zabel.

Jamie Spears had been in control of his daughter's estate forr 13 years.

Over the past several weeks, Britney has accused Jamie of abuse and has said he should be investigated for the all the terrible ways he behaved throughout this tenure.

Jamie, though, slammed the judge's aforementioned decision as a "loss" for his daughter, whom he said he loved unconditionally, in a statement released after Wednesday's hearing.

Britney Spears Stares

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," said Jamie's attorney.

"Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."

On November 12, meanwhile, Jamie may see his conservatorship taken away from him on a permanent basis.

This, of course, is what Britney and her legal team have been pushing for all summer long.

Britney Is Engaged

The entire conservatorship saga has garnered widespread attention -- and recently made an impact on legislation.

On Friday, California Governor  Gavin Newsom signed a bill that seeks to reform the state's conservatorship laws, particularly when it comes to those with estates valued at over $1 million.

"This bill saw unanimous support throughout the process because we know there are systemic failures when it comes to conservatorships in California," Assemblymember Evan Low, who introduced the bill, said in a statement when the bill was passed by California's legislature.

"We've seen the heartbreaking case of Britney Spears play out in the public eye, but there are hundreds — if not thousands — of other cases in which families are struggling," Low said.

"We need to do everything in our power to help them and their loved ones receive the care and support they need."

Show Comments
Tags:

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears Wears Only Her Hands
Britney Spears Flashes the Ocean
Britney Spears Goes Topless in the Ocean
Britney Spears is Topless in Paradise
Britney Is Engaged
Britney Spears Stares

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Goes Nude, Celebrates Victory in Paradise with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Goes Nude, Celebrates Victory in Paradise with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Flashes Backside In Racy Video: It's My Real Ass!
Britney Spears Flashes Backside In Racy Video: It's My Real Ass!
Britney Spears Dances In Hawaii, Flaunts 40-Year-Old Bikini Body
Britney Spears Dances In Hawaii, Flaunts 40-Year-Old Bikini Body