Britney Spears Says She's "Healing" in Wake of Dad Getting Conservator Boot

Britney Spears stripped down a couple days ago.

In celebration of her father being suspended as her conservator, the singer took off all clothing and posed naked for a number of photos.

However, now that the news has sunk in, Spears is stripping down in a different sort of way. In a less literal way.

She's stripping herself down to the basics, in an emotional sense.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old pop singer reflected on all she must do in order to move on in the wake of her father losing control over her finances and career.

The mother of two uploaded a photo of a tree with its branches extending through a hole in the ceiling, writing as a caption to the snapshot:

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do."

She added:

"Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return!!!!"

How very grounded of the artist, right?

Britney seems to be taking this happy development in stride, well aware that she isn't totally and completely free from her father just yet.

On Wednesday, judge Brenda Penny agreed to a request by Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengar, to suspend her father's role in her conservatorship, temporarily replacing him with John Zabel.

Jamie Spears had been in control of his daughter's estate forr 13 years.

Over the past several weeks, Britney has accused Jamie of abuse and has said he should be investigated for the all the terrible ways he behaved throughout this tenure.

Jamie, though, slammed the judge's aforementioned decision as a "loss" for his daughter, whom he said he loved unconditionally, in a statement released after Wednesday's hearing.

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," said Jamie's attorney.

"Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."

On November 12, meanwhile, Jamie may see his conservatorship taken away from him on a permanent basis.

This, of course, is what Britney and her legal team have been pushing for all summer long.

The entire conservatorship saga has garnered widespread attention -- and recently made an impact on legislation.

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that seeks to reform the state's conservatorship laws, particularly when it comes to those with estates valued at over $1 million.

"This bill saw unanimous support throughout the process because we know there are systemic failures when it comes to conservatorships in California," Assemblymember Evan Low, who introduced the bill, said in a statement when the bill was passed by California's legislature.

"We've seen the heartbreaking case of Britney Spears play out in the public eye, but there are hundreds — if not thousands — of other cases in which families are struggling," Low said.

"We need to do everything in our power to help them and their loved ones receive the care and support they need."