Britney Spears: My Family F-cked Me Over! And Can Kiss My A$$!

As you have very likely read about by now, Britney Spears is free.

From the control of her greedy and insensitive father, who was suspended last week as the singer's long-time conservatorr?

Yes.

But Britney Spears also feels free to now speak her mind.

Several days after a judge basically kicked dad Jamie out of her life (after 13 VERY painful years), Britney jumped on Instagram and hurled some serious shade at other members of her family.

Alongside a picture of a woman lying on a mattress underwater, as another woman swims toward her, Britney opened a lengthy caption yesterday as follows:

"This picture is everything to me!!!

"It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister."

What does such an image bring such strong emotion to the artist?

Spears elaborated:

"I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off …

"I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!"

Translation?

If you see a loved one in trouble, DO SOMETHING!

On multiple occasions over the past few months, along with airing her paternal beefs in public and inside of a courtroom, Spears has also found time to drag her mother and her sister.

Many fans now see Lynne and Jamie Lynn Spears as being complicit in the abuse of the pop singer because they just sat around and did nothing to stop Jamie from exploiting and manipulating his daughter.

Yes, these two may have talked a good, pro-Britney game at times.

But talk can be cheap, you know?

"If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you!!!!" concluded Britney here in pointed fashion.

"Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life."

Indeed, Rosengart helped push for a hearing that removed Jamie from his role as conservator late last month.

He's even said he may pursue an investigation into Jamie for the way he treated Britney over the past decade-plus.

Meanwhile, just in case Britney didn't make it clear how she felt about her relatives and her critics, Spears went ahead and added the cheeky photo below, including with it a very simple and straightforward message:

Psst you heard me... kiss it.

Britney, of course, feels the exact opposite way about her fans.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction!!!" the singer gushed on social media a couple days ago.

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it...

"I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true."