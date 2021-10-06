Britney Spears: My Family F-cked Me Over! And Can Kiss My A$$!

by at .

As you have very likely read about by now, Britney Spears is free.

From the control of her greedy and insensitive father, who was suspended last week as the singer's long-time conservatorr?

Yes.

But Britney Spears also feels free to now speak her mind.

Britney Spears on Her Instagram Page

Several days after a judge basically kicked dad Jamie out of her life (after 13 VERY painful years), Britney jumped on Instagram and hurled some serious shade at other members of her family.

Alongside a picture of a woman lying on a mattress underwater, as another woman swims toward her, Britney opened a lengthy caption yesterday as follows:

"This picture is everything to me!!!

"It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister."

Britney Spears mermaid

What does such an image bring such strong emotion to the artist?

Spears elaborated:

"I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off …

"I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!"

Britney Spears Returns from Vacation

Translation?

If you see a loved one in trouble, DO SOMETHING!

On multiple occasions over the past few months, along with airing her paternal beefs in public and inside of a courtroom, Spears has also found time to drag her mother and her sister.

Many fans now see Lynne and Jamie Lynn Spears as being complicit in the abuse of the pop singer because they just sat around and did nothing to stop Jamie from exploiting and manipulating his daughter.

Britney Is Engaged

Yes, these two may have talked a good, pro-Britney game at times.

But talk can be cheap, you know?

"If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you!!!!" concluded Britney here in pointed fashion.

"Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life."

Britney Spears Instagram Image

Indeed, Rosengart helped push for a hearing that removed Jamie from his role as conservator late last month.

He's even said he may pursue an investigation into Jamie for the way he treated Britney over the past decade-plus.

Meanwhile, just in case Britney didn't make it clear how she felt about her relatives and her critics, Spears went ahead and added the cheeky photo below, including with it a very simple and straightforward message:

Psst you heard me... kiss it.

Britney Spears Topless Photograph

Britney, of course, feels the exact opposite way about her fans.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction!!!" the singer gushed on social media a couple days ago.

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it...

"I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true."

Show Comments
Tags:

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears on Her Instagram Page
Britney Spears Topless Photograph
Britney Spears Returns from Vacation
Britney Spears in 2000
Britney Spears Wears Only Her Hands
Britney Spears Flashes the Ocean

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Goes Nude, Celebrates Victory in Paradise with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Goes Nude, Celebrates Victory in Paradise with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Flashes Backside In Racy Video: It's My Real Ass!
Britney Spears Flashes Backside In Racy Video: It's My Real Ass!
Britney Spears Dances In Hawaii, Flaunts 40-Year-Old Bikini Body
Britney Spears Dances In Hawaii, Flaunts 40-Year-Old Bikini Body