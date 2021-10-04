Britney Spears: Could She Be Done Performing? FOREVER?!?

At long last, Britney Spears has a reason to sing a happy tune when it comes to her personal life.

Which is ironic.

Because a new report suggests that Spears may never sing another song on a public stage.

Not now. Not tomorrow. Not ever agaib.

Last week, of course, Britney won a major legal battle over her seemingly awful father, as a judge suspended Jamie Spears from the position he had held for 13 years.

For the first time in well over a decade, Jamie is no longer in charge of his daughter's estate.

This is a victory very, VERY long in the making for Britney and her legion of fans.

Unfortunately, these same fans may now be faced with an unwelcome and unexpected outcome from the court's decision.

According to TMZ insiders, Spears simply has no desire to revive her music career at the moment and this has "been her mindset for a long time," the celebrity gossip website writes.

Over the last several weeks, rumors circulated over just how much money Jamie had taken from his daughter's concerts and album sales.

By various accounts, Jamie used his role as conservator to take an enormous percentage out of basically everything Britney did professionally, which may have zapped her enthusiasm for working at all.

Why keep churning out tracks and shows when the revenue is going straight into your evil dad's pockets, you know?

The beloved star had a residency in Las Vegas for years, but she claimed in court she was forced to perform against her will... and never even wanted to take part in her 2018 European tour.

TMZ refers now to this tour as "tormenting" for the singer.

Back when her long-time manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned from his post in July, the businessman said Spears was set to retire from music, speculation that may end up turning into a reality.

Never say never, though.

Britney, who now has a wedding to plan in the wake of her engagement to Sam Asghari, hasn't talked much at all about her career in quite awhile.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram.

In the message, which featured a picture of a tree growing through a hole in a roof into the blue sky, Spears added she has a "good support system" and is "taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe."

She likely hasn't felt as if she's been able to do this in years.

"Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return!!!!" the 39-year-old pop icon concluded.

We'll need to wait and see what Britney does next (if anything) on the professional front, but we just hope she's finally able to smile for once when it comes to every other aspect of her life.

Over the summer, Britney described the conservatorship as "f---ing cruelty."

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years, and it's enough," the mother of two said in June.