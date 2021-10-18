Britney Spears Celebrates Freedom: PITY My Family if I Ever Do an Interview!

Though the conservatorship remains in place, Britney Spears is effectively free of many restrictions.

Jamie was suspended as her conservator last month and replaced with a qualified CPA.

Britney is in a powerful and celebratory mood, but that cheer has a bittersweet edge.

She knows that any mistake will be caught on camera, blow up in her face, and get used against her.

On Friday, October 15, Britney Spears took to Instagram with a very raw and personal message.

"I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in …" she began.

"And now that it's here," Britney confessed, "I'm scared to do anything."

Britney explained that she is scared "because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!!"

She reflected: "For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end …"

"And," Britney lamented, "it never did!!!"

"I worked so hard," Britney recalled.

"But now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending," she wrote of the conservatorship.

Britney expressed: "I'm very happy."

"But," Britney confessed, "there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"

"The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home," she announced.

"And," Britney characterized, "it's creepy!!!!"

"And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!!" Britney wrote.

"I don't like that they try to scare me," she said of the photographers, "and jump out like they do ..."

Britney added: "it's like they want me to do something crazy!!!"

"So like I said," Britney continued, "I'm fearful of doing something wrong ..."

"So I won’t be posting as much," she explained.

Britney then sagely commented: "In a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame !!!"

"I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago," Britney wrote.

"And," she reminded everyone, "it’s been 13 years !!!!"

Britney added: "I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!!"

"I'm disgusted with the system," Britney expressed, "and wish I lived in another country !!!"

"I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!!" she asked.

Britney commented: "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea …"

"And it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past …" Britney pointed out.

"So," she added, "I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!!"

It is sad to think that she -- or anyone -- fears losing fundamental human rights over an awkward photo.

"Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!" Britney warned.

"In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business," she added, "which is all I’ve ever known my whole life."

Britney concluded: "Which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all !!!"

On a happier note, Britney celebrated her freedom on a motorcycle ride with hunky fiance Sam Asghari.

The two enjoyed themselves on Saturday evening, feeling the wind in their faces.

Britney opted to share a glimpse of this with her fans and followers.

Britney also shared another, less lengthy caption, describing her fondness for Christian religious gatherings.

"I miss church so I tried to go to church the other day," she shared.

"But," Britney lamented, "there were too many paps outside my house …"

"Kinda crazy since it was mental health day last weekend," Britney recalled.

"And," she shared, "all I could think about was church!!!"

"I haven’t been to church in a while …" Britney reflected.

"Thankfully the paps didn’t find me and I was able to enjoy my day anyway !!!" Britney wrote.

"When I went to church when I was younger," she shared, "I took care of the babies in the nursery during big church."

"And," Britney wrote, "I think the thing I miss most about going is the gathering of all the people …"

"But the best part was dinner in the evening … Lord Jesus my mama can cook !!!" Britney wrote.

"I never danced," she detailed. "Really after church I always played ball with the boys in the neighborhood until it got dark out !!!"

Britney reflected further upon the "good old times when Church was lit!!! Pssss let’s make church cool again!!!"

Not all of us can relate to the intricate ins and outs of what it might have been like to grow up as a Christian in rural Louisiana.

But Britney should be able to practice her faith without interference from photographers.

After the attempts at religious brainwashing on her, Britney's voluntary church attendance could be very healing.