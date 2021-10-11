Brian Laundrie: Spotted Hiding In Underground Bunker In Parents' Backyard?

When Gabby Petito's body was found in Wyoming last month, it was widely assumed that the ensuing events would unfold in a very familiar, predictable fashion:

We've seen tragedies like this play out far too many times, and any fan of true crime podcasts or police procedural TV shows knows that perpetrator is pretty much always the husband or boyfriend.

So those who had been watching the case closely assumed that Brian Lundrie would be quickly apprehended and convicted of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Needless to say, that hasn't happened.

Instead, Laundrie has evaded capture and led police on a manhunt that has now entered its fourth week.

While the search is still centered around Laundrie's parent's hounde in Florida, investigators are currently casting a very wide net and seeking the suspected killer in several state.

A hiker says he spotted Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail, but nothing has come of the tip.

Former reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search, and he claims that Laundrie is a serial killer who has been criss-crossing the country in hopes of killing again.

(Needless to say, Dog hasn't really brought any valuable insights to the search.)

But one TikTok user believes that police are spreading themselves too thin, and should stick with their original theory that Brian is haiding out at his parents' house.

The amateur sleuth who goes by the name of charlienovasite, has been promoting some very dubious theories online.

She says she's isolated a few frames of video in which Laundrie's hand reaches through the dirt of his parent's flower bed.

The hand (according to this TikTokker) then gives something to Laundrie's mother, who quickly shoves the item into her pocket.

“There is definitely someone there. You cannot change my mind," charlienovasite said in a recent post, according to Page Six.

“Brian is under the garden bed. Watch him hand his mother something.”

Obviously, it's a very far-fetched theory, and nothing that charlienovasite has said -- nor any of the videos that she's posted -- seems to have any basis in reality.

But these days, people are willing to accept just about any outlandish conspiracy theory about Laundrie (or anything else, for that matter), and so, the flower bed hypothesis has found quite a few supporters on TikTok

“Chris Laundrie agrees to assist in the search for his son, Brian," one person posted on the site.

"Meanwhile Roberta Laundrie is busy as ever in the garden. Has the FBI checked the garden?”

We suppose it's worth a shot, but it seems highly unlikely that the Laundries have helped their son to literally go underground.

“I can’t believe people actually think Brian Laundrie is in a bunker under their flower bed," one skeptic tweeted this week.

"Realistically, who would coincidentally have an underground bunker in their backyard already OR be able to build one by the time they realized Gabby was missing,”

“Stop with this ridiculous story about Brian Laundrie hiding in a stupid flower bed in the parents backyard. It’s not remotely funny," another added.

Last week, Brian's father, Chris Laundrie, joined the manhunt, but thus far, there's been no sign of Brian and no compelling clues that we know of.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.