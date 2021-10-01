Brendan Morais and Pieper James: It's Over! Did Bachelor in Paradise Scandal Ruin Them Forever?

The drama has come to an end for Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

So has the love and affection, however.

Mere weeks after the couple was involved in the biggest Bachelor in Paradise of the season to date, Morais and James have decided to go their separate ways, E! News has now confirmed.

"The backlash from the show was too hard on both of them," a source close to the pair has told this outlet, adding:

"They decided to split and focus on themselves. Pieper thinks it's best for her to spend time reevaluating her life.

"She thinks this is a good life lesson, but wants to move on."

But will James ever be able to shed the negative portrayal of herself that just recently played out on national television?

On Bachelor in Paradise last month, Morais got really close to fellow contestant Natasha. There appeared to be a true connection there.

However, Pieper than arrived on the island and immediately asked Brendan out and it became instantly clear that the duo had gone on a number of dates prior to filming.

Natasha proceeded to tear Brendan a new one for leading her on, while both Morais and James were basically then forced off the show due to the way they seemingly misrepresented their relationship.

There was pleny of chatter that both only ever went on the program to boost their social media profile.

In mid-September, after losing thousands of followers, Morais even issued a lengthy apology via a seven-minute long video that attempted to explain his actions and his alleged deception.

"I wanted to apologize to you, Natasha. I never meant to hurt you, I never meant to lead you on," he said early on, denying that he was on Bachelor in Paradise for the wrong reasons and elaborating as follows:

“I just want everyone to know that I acknowledge where I went wrong and I need to continue to work on myself as a man and learn and try to be a better person.

"I know that I’m a good person, I know I’m a good man, but I need to continue to grow and that’s that.”"

For her part, James took a tad less responsibility.

"Just a gentle reminder that reality TV isn't real. An edited, produced, and cut down show isn't going to show you every single thing said and done," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on September 7.

"I don't believe men are prizes to be won at the expense of someone's feelings.

"I believe in open communication to get answers, not name calling on the Internet."

This said, “things went downhill once Paradise started airing,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday.

The same insider noted that Pieper “got to see what really happened” before she arrived on the beach and “had no idea” that Morais was exploring other options.

“She wasn’t OK with everything that unfolded thus far," reports the tabloid, concluding:

"They tried to make it work but ended up deciding it was best to break up.

Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Moras starred on season 16 of The Bachelorette, although he quit the show before Tayshia Adams' finale.

Pieper, meanwhile, was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James.

"Despite the fact that Pieper and I had misunderstandings going into Paradise (and I can't stress this enough) -- if you feel the need to express disdain for the situation, please do so at my expense," Brendan wrote at one point.

"I am completely at fault."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.