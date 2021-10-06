Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Concludes... with THREE Engagements!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 came to an end on Tuesday night.

For a trio of tandems, however, this dramatic episode marked what they hope will be a romantic beginning.

Let's start with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, shall we?

Before Amabile could propose, however, he had to deal with the allegedly unexpected return of ex Kendall Long, despite telling her earlier this season that he no longer had feelings for her.

“When I first came here, I knew you were going to be here," Kendall told Joe oon the finale.

"And part of me thought it would be really easy to come here and have a closure talk, and to work toward finding a new relationship and hopefully love, but that’s not what happened.

"I came down on this beach and was completely, like, surprised by how it made me feel and how overwhelming it was."

Concluded Long:

"I think, ultimately, what ended up happening is, I ended up coming here to fully let you go...

"I’m really excited for you and Serena, and I felt like I couldn’t leave the speech without fully, like, expressing that to you.”

Closure accomplished on Kendall's end, Joe was free to move on with Serena.

"We have definitely had our speed bumps along the way, but the way you’ve handled it shows me what a kind of loving person you are," Joe told Serena after Kendall departed.

"I’m really into you: your smile, your charm, your looks, this whole thing. A Toronto accent. It’s just really everything about it happened fast, faster than I thought.

"But at this point, I don’t see myself not wanting to wake up with you by my side. When I think about forever, you know, that’s scary.

"And I think about it with you and I don’t know, it feels right. … Serena Pitt, I love you very much. Will you marry me?”

Cue the waterworks, and the response.

“The two most logical people on this beach just followed their hearts and got engaged!” Serea exclaimed.

“I love you!”

Almost immediately after the episode aired, Joe shared the photos immediately above and below and wrote of Pitt, "My Everything."

As for the other Bachelor in Paradise couples who may or may not actually make it down the aisle?

"I usually just say I'm happy being alone, but coming to Paradise and meeting you has changed the whole course of my life at this point," Kenny told Mari on their Fantasy Suite date.

Mari reciprocated the sentiment, the two ate tacos in bed prior to likely intercourse, dropped the L-Bomb on each other -- and then headed to the proposal site.

"Mari, I am so f---ing in love with you and literally, like, I can't see my life without you," he said.

"You're such an amazing woman that you changed my whole outlook on life and everything. Everything about you is just incredible. I can't imagine my life without you."

From there, Kenny got down on one knee.

"Oh man, these old bones!" he quipped in the process before asking: "Mari Pepin, will you marry me?"

Mari said "yes" and offered Kenny her final rose.

"He accepted and offered her his last rose, too.

Maurissa and Riley also enjoyed their Fantasy Suite time together, expressing their desire to start a family someday.

They drank champagne and ate whipped cream and strawberries in the hot tub before slipping into bed together. (OOOOOHHH, YEAH!)

"Today I know that I want to make you mine forever," she told Riley at the rose ceremony.

"I am in love with you, Riley, and it is truly the scariest feeling in the world, but you make me feel safe. You make me feel protected."

Then it came time for Riley to propose.

"See, Maurissa, I love you. And I've loved you since our very first date," he said. "I just need to be sure. That said, will you marry me?"

And you can guess what she said, can't you?

"I'm engaged, it's all good!" Riley shouted before picking up Maurissa and walking off the beach.