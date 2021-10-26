Ashley Cain Mourns Baby Girl on Anniversary of Her Tragic Passing

Ashley Cain has shared a new message... on the most solemn of occasions.

The former soccer star, who is likely best known to celebrity gossip followers for his role on MTX's Ex on the Beach and The Challenge, lost his baby girl in April.

Cain and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, announced at the time that their daughter, Azaylia Diamond, had passed away from leukemia.

The couple had confirmed the tragic news of her diagnosis back in October 2020.

On Sunday, Cain posted the following photo of the late infant, writing as a heartfelt caption to the precious image:

6 months ago today I lost my baby, my best friend, my hero and the love of my life.

I would give up the remaining years of my life to live those 8 months again… I would give them up simply just to hold you or kiss you one more time.

My world will never be the same without you champ. Beautiful - Strong - Courageous - Special!

He concluded:

Azaylia Diamond Cain I miss you more than words can explain and I will love you with all of my heart forever!

Vorajee also paid tribute to her daughter on this somber date, writing:

"6 months ago you fell asleep and went to heaven. My heart is broken I miss you. My hero. My inspiration. My baby girl."

In the wake of this unspeakable tragedy, Ashley and Safiyya launched The Azaylia Cain foundation on August 31 in an attempt to help in the fight against childhood cancer.

Cain has continually to mourned his child on social media ever since saying goodbye in April.

"It’s my birthday, but it’s not a happy day for me," he wrote, for example, on September 27.

"It’s a heartbreaking one, because all I want today is to hold you in my arms. Until this day becomes reality again, I will spend my life honouring your legacy, making you proud and earning my place to have you in my arms once again."

Cain continued to address Azaylia:

"In doing so, I hope and I pray that my devotion to you will help, change and save so many precious lives on the way.

"My birthday is no longer about me, it’s not about celebration…

"It’s about battling my emotions, battling these elements and committing to my promises to make a difference in this world until I am no longer here."

Here is how Cain wrapped up this message:

If you are listening baby, I want you to not worry about your daddy, because you gave me enough love, happiness and strength to last a thousand life times.

I am not punishing myself, I am simply unlocking my full and true potential because of the power and purpose that you gave me.

I am sad because I love you and I miss you more than words can explain, but I am blessed to have you as my daughter, honoured to have been chosen to be your father and whole heartedly committed to doing gods work here on earth to be with you once again!