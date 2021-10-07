Anna Duggar: Will She Actually Testify at Josh's Trial?

As you very likely know by now, Josh Duggar is scheduled to go on trial on November 30.

The disgraced former reality star was arrested in late April and charged with two counts of child pornography possessiion, following a raid by federal agents on his place of employment in 2019 that turned up sexually graphic photos and videos of children under the age of 12.

Did Josh download this material from his computer?

Yes, authorities believe.

According to the United States legal system, however, Josh Duggar is innocent until proven guilty.

The burden of proof will fall late this autumn on prosecutors... who succeeded in court last week when it came to shooting down Josh's attempts to get these charges dismissed.

At this same recent hearing, Duggar's opposing counsel requested Josh provide “any intended alibi defense and that such notice include each specific place where the Defendant claims to have been at the time of the alleged offense."

In other words?

The government knows exactly when the aforementioned, minor-related material was downloaded.

Prosecutors are therefore asking for Josh's alibi “on or about May 14, 2019 through May 16, 2019, between approximately 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day."

They plan on proving that Josh was present at the car dealership Wholesale Motors in Tontitown, Arkansas during this time and date range.

If Josh's wishes to argue otherwise in court... if he wishes to sell the story that someone else downloaded the illegal photos/videos... then it may need to rely on a witness who can place him elsewhere.

And this is where Anna Duggar enters the picture.

The pregnant mother of six is expecting a baby right around the time her husband goes on trial.

She walked out of a courthouse directly by Josh's side last week, smirking in some mysterious manner and showing clear support for a man who has admittedly cheated on her many times.

The question now, however, is whether Anna will go inside of the courtroom later this year and testify on Josh's behalf?

Might Anna provide her husband with an alibi?

Could she try and serve as a character witness, telling the jury that Josh would never download pornographic material of little boys and girls because he's a responsible father of little boys and girls himself?

Perhaps she will usepregnancy and/or newborn in Josh's favor.

Perhaps Anna will throw herself at the mercy of the court and beg the jury not to send someone she desperately needs at home -- to help her care for a brand new baby -- to prison?

This is all speculation at this point.

However, numerous outlets have reported over the past several weeks that Anna believes in Josh.

She thinks he's innocent and she thinks he'll be set free.

"Anna is convinced Josh will be a free man soon and be able to raise their kids," an insider told The Sun a few days ago, adding:

"She should be worried she's going to be alone with seven children, but she isn't."

If you also believe that Anna is basically being blackmailed by Josh's parents, it's also not hard to see why she might take the stand.

Anna lives, remember, in a warehouse on the Duggar property.

She doesn't have a job.

She doesn't have any real means of surviving on her own -- and she's about to have SEVEN kids to care for.

Sadly, it wouldn't be surprising if Jim Bob Duggar threatened Anna; if he said he'd throw his daughter-in-law and her children off his land and into an unknown future unless she fights for Josh's future in court.

Only time will tell, though.

Josh faces up to 40 years in jail if convicted on both charges.