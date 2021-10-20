Amy Roloff Reveals Loss of Beloved Rescue Dog: "I'm Still So Sad"

Amy Roloff has shared some tragic news with her followers.

Last month, just two days before one of the happiest days of her life, the mother of four lost her beloved dog, Felix.

She informed fans of the unexpected and awful development via a pointed message on Tuesday.

"This is a hard post for me. Im not even sure what to say," began the Little People, Big World star.

"My little fella Felix fell suddenly ill and past [sic] away the Thursday Before our wedding in August.

"With my wedding two days away I didn't have time to grieve.

"I was devastated and couldn't believe he was gone."

It's been six weeks, but any pet owner who has been through this can relate, you know?

That's not nearly enough time to move on.

In many ways, no amount of time is enough to move on when a pet dies.

"I'm still so sad," continued Roloff, who exchanged vows with Chris Marek back on August 28 at the farm owned by her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

"I miss him so much," she added. "Felix you will always be the best dog and furry friend. You were loved and always will be."

Roloff concluded her post with the hashtags: "#myrescuedog #loveyouforever #hewassixyearsold #bestdogsever #willmissyou."

Amy's wedding, at least, was a smashing, romantic and unique success.

It was attended by 146 of her and Marek's closest loved ones -- including her four kids with Matt: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 28, and youngest son Jacob, 24.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," she previously told People Magazine this summer of her nuptials.

"I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile...

"[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding.

"Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us: Chris and I.

"It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."

Later, jumping on social media for the first time since getting married once again, Amy gushed as follows:

"What a perfect and best day!"

"On Aug 28th 2021 I married Chris Marek - my love, my friend, my partner, my teammate...

"the one I get to wake up to, start and end my day with and love more than the day before. I love you Chris Marek."