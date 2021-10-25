Amy Duggar: There is Something is Deeply Wrong With My Cousin

Amy Duggar knows the question.

She just wishes she had an answer.

The niece of Jim Bob has pretty much always been estranged from her famous family members, choosing to live a far less strict, controlling and religious lifestyle than the one her cousins were raised in.

But she hasn't wished any ill will toward any other Duggars or anything, you know?

Now, however, Amy can't stop talking trash about them.

Not out of malice, we don't believe.

But out of legitimate concern, anger and disgust.

This is especially the case when it comes to Josh Duggar.

Over the past several months, ever since Josh was arrested on child pornography possession charges, Amy has been unable to hold back.

She labeled Josh as an evil monster shortly after he was taken into custody.

She's emphasized how his six kids must be protected at all costs and she's not-so-subtly encouraged Anna Duggar to walk away from a VERY unhealthy marriage.

Amy hasn't always called out Josh by name, however, she's simply made general statements about certain toxic family members.

That changed late last week, though.

First, news leaked that Jim Bob Duggar's father, Jimmy Lee Duggar, had spent some time behind bars in the early 1980s for some sort of illegal car sale/transaction.

He was charged with fraud at the time.

On Thursday, meanwhile, Amy King confirmed that her grandfather had been imprisoned many years ago -- and then she alluded to other darker skeletons in the family closet.

Pickles 4 Truth -- the anonymous individual behind the Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page -- shared a screenshot from a portion of the conversation she had with the 19 Kids and Counting clan's cousin.

"I'll just post one screenshot but overall Amy didn't tell me not to repeat the conversation, I asked, and she was careful with how much she revealed," Pickles explained in the caption of the post.

"Amy acknowledged that her grandpa did do some time in prison."

The mother of one also beat around nary a bush when it came to Josh Duggar, as you can see below:

"I think everyone is just trying to figure out where all this started from with my cousin," Amy said about Josh, who is facing 40 years in jail.

She added in the exchange:

"I'm just going to be real about it all. Of course our family will be cross examined this is sick, and so evil.

"I wonder, everybody wonders what in the hell happened to him. Something must have happened."

The accusations against Josh are truly heinous.

It is believed that he downloaded dozens and dozens of sexually graphic videos and photos of children under the age of 12, one of which allegedly featured an 18-month getting raped.

It truly doesn't get any worse than this.

Although... Josh has confessed to a pair of other damning scandals in his past as well.

First, he admitted to having molested multiple young girls when he was a teenager, including two of his own sisters.

Then, he issued a lengthy statement in response to having been outed as a user of the website Ashley Madison, which sets up spouses with men or women with whom they can cheat on their partners.

After committing infidelity on numerous occasioms, Joshh said he had a porn addiction and checked into some sort of rehab facility.

Said Josh in August 2015:

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever.

"While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.

"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar reportedly knew about their son's actions way back in the day, helping him cover up his inappropriate touching of little kids.

So, to be honest, if Amy is wondering how Josh arrived at this place?

If she isn't sure what happened to her cousin that may land him behind bars for two decades?

She might wanna start there.