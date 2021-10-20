Amelia Hamlin on Scott Disick-Kourtney Kardashian Feud: I'm Team Kourtney!

2021 has been tough for a lot of people, but at least you can take solace in the fact that you're having a less embarrassing year than Scott Disick.

As you're probably aware, Scott hasn't been dealing with his ex's new relationship very well.

In fact, the news that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged seems to have driven him off the deep end.

Insiders say Disick is basically suffering a breakdown as a result of the engagement, which is sort of strange, considering he and Kourtney broke up back in 2015 and have both dated several other people in the years since.

So what is it that has Scott so peeved about this joyous development in the life of his baby mama?

Well, insiders say Scott hates Travis, but that's probably a result of Disick's angst, not the cause of it.

If we had to guess, we'd say the real cause of his beef is two-fold:

1. The situation has forced Scott to come to terms with the fact that Kourtney has really moved on, and the two of them will almost certainly never reconcile.

2. The temper tantrum that Scott has been throwing since Travis and Kourtney got together led to the end of his most recent relationship.

Yes, as you may recall, Amelia Hamlin dumped Disick last month, and her decision to do so was widely applauded.

Not only is Scott old enough to be her father, but he revealed the extent of his ongoing obsession with Kourtney when he messaged Younes Bendjima in the hope that the boxer would join him in trash-talking their mutual ex.

Instead, Bendjima called Disick out publicly, and Amelia was so grossed out that she dropped Scott like a hot rock.

During Hamlin's relationship with Disick, she and Kourtney reportedly butted heads a few times.

These days, however, it seems that Amelia has seen the light and realized that she Kourtney is pretty much in the right in all Scott vs. Kourtney scenarios.

The 20-year-old model has not publicly commented on Travis and Kourtney's engagement, but according to Life & Style, she did "like" Kourt's Instagram post announcing the engagement.

Obviously, that's a very subtle way to express her support for the couple, but Amelia knew that people would take notice, and she knew how her "like" would be interpreted.

The fact that she went ahead and did it anyway is a pretty good indication that she's a fan of Kravis as a couple, and she doesn't care who knows it.

So that's another in a very long line of public humiliations for Scott.

For his part, Disick has yet to react to Travis and Kourtney's engagement in any way, which is a pretty good sign that he's extremely torn up about it.

And obviously, that's an insanely immature stance to take.

Scott should be happy that his baby mama has found happiness, which will probably enable her to be an even better mom.

Amelia's not even old enough to drink and she recognizes that the engagement is a net positive for everyone involved!