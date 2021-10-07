Amber Portwood Comes Out as Bisexual: I Thought I Would Die With This Secret!

Amber Portwood is no stranger to controversy.

Most reality stars would probably chill with the drama a bit after serving a prison sentence, but not Amber!

No, Ms. Portwood has certainly kept things interesting over the years, and whether you love her or hate her, there's no denying that she's never boring.

Most of Amber's controversies have drawn major criticism, but hopefully, the reality veteran's latest storyline will earn her some much-deserved praise.

In a preview clip for next week's episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber comes out as bisexual during a conversation with her mother.

“I have been bisexual,” she bluntly says to her mom.

“I was going to go to the grave with this,” Amber continues.

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup points out, the clip is edited in such a way that we can't be completely sure that Amber's bisexuality is the secret she intended to die with.

Whatever the case, it looks as though Amber's mother was less than thrilled by this revelation.

Yes, it's hard to imagine anyone being so small-minded in 2021, and it's particularly surprising that Amber's mother would be disappointed at one of the rare times when her daughter has given her something to be proud of!

Anyway, the news of Amber's bisexuality might not come as a total shock to longtime Teen Mom fans.

While we've only seen Amber in (mostly disastrous) relationships with men, she's spoken at length about how sexually active her fellow inmates were during her time in prison.

Portwood never explicitly admitted to engaging in any of this activity, but she did hint at it when a fan asked about her "craziest prison experience" during a Teen Mom OG reunion special.

Most recently, Portwood dated Dimitri Garcia, a Belgian man whom she met online.

Amber and Dimitri split earlier this year, and as is often the case with Amber's breakups, both parties hurled wild allegations at one another in the aftermath.

Recent episodes of TMOG have focused largely on Amber's strained relationship with her daughter, Leah.

While the two have certainly made progress in recent years, last week's episode saw Amber declaring that she “doesn’t give a f--k” if Leah “looks at me and rolls her eyes and goes upstairs” as long as they’re “still moving somewhere.”

“I was there. I wasn’t the best - self medicating - but you can’t explain that to a kid," she explained of Leah's early life.

“As long as we move forward and everybody’s actually moving forward and it’s not for dumb reasons then I think we’ll be fine.”

To her credit, Amber does seem genuinely committed to moving forward and leaving her troubled past in the rearview.

Portwood was recently accepted to Purdue University, where she intends to major in psychology -- a decision that some viewers found ironic, given Amber's long history of substance abuse and mental health issues.

Amber, because you require a daily visit with a psychiatrist/psychologist, it no way means you have what it takes to be one. I’m sure patients wouldn’t want to be talking you off the ledge all the time," one commenter wrote.

“Lol…. She’s the last person anyone should be taking mental health guidance from,” another chimed in.

Of course, it's important to bear in mind that a person who has struggled with mental health might be able to bring a unique perspective when helping others.

It hasn't always been easy to root for Amber, but we congratulate her on her recent progress, and we hope she won't be dissuaded by the haters -- even the ones within her own family.