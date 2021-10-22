Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Film Set Tragedy: "There Are No Words..."

Alec Baldwin has issued his first statement in the wake of an unfathomable tragedy on the set of his latest movie, Rust.

As previously reported, the actor accidentally took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday because a prop gun he fired on location contained a live round.

The 42-year old was airlifted to a hospital in the wake of the incident and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Said Baldwin after news of this death went public:

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.

"I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The accident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, the weapon was “discharged” by the 30 Rock alum; and Deadline later reported that production on the Western was paused as a result.

“Mr. Baldwin came in voluntarily to speak with investigators,” sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos noted in a statement, asserting that the situation would be treated like “any other investigation.”

Director Joel Souza was also shot by Baldwin's loaded weapon, although he's expected to recover from the injuries he sustained.

An onlooker, meanwhile, told Roger Friedman's Showbiz 411 website that one bullet was fired.

Baldwin appeared to be in shock, yet remained composed and kept asking why he was handed a "hot gun," the eyewitness said, adding that the actor repeated:

"In all my years, I've never been handed a hot gun."

No one has any idea, at the moment, just how a bullet ended up in the prop gun's chamber.

Production company Rust Movie Productions LLC released a statement in response to fatality last night.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," the company wrote.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation.

"We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Hutchins, a native of Ukraine, had been sharing updates about the filming process with her Instagram followers ahead of her death.

“One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:),” she captioned a video of herself on Wednesday, October 20, as she joined a group on horseback.

Others in the industry who had worked with the late crew member also responded to her loss on Friday.

“I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on ‘Archenemy,'” Joe Manganiello Tweeted, for example.

“An incredible talent & great person.

"I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member?

"What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”