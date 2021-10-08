Adele Claps Back at Body-Shamers: Stop Being Weird About My Weight Loss!

Last year, Adele displayed her insane weight loss, and many on social media lost their collective minds.

Some people had good takes. Others had bad takes.

But as far as Adele was concerned, the discussion was both "brutal" and deeply disappointing.

Gracing the cover of British Vogue, Adele wishes that people could just be normal about her body.

In her first interview in half a decade, Adele admitted that her body transformation didn't have an ideal reception.

As she told British Vogue, she felt "f--king disappointed" to see who was having the most "brutal conversations" about her weight loss.

Why? Because most of the people discussing her body like the latest episode of prestige television were other women.

"My body's been objectified my entire career," Adele pointed out as part of her cover story interview.

"It's not just now," she acknowledged.

Still, the things being said and the people saying them left a bitter taste in her mouth.

Obviously, many people praised Adele for her substantial weight loss.

She lost about 100 pounds in just two years. That is monumental.

But some of the praise was misplaced, which is where pushback entered the discourse.

Praising someone for getting the body that they want is generally a good thing.

But as some on social media pointed out, some of it was tone deaf or indirectly cruel.

Writing "Adele is hot now" both suggests that she wasn't before and reminds many fat women that there are people who will only accept them if they follow suit.

That nuanced take was fine, but others were not.

Some tweeted that Adele's weight loss was not praiseworthy under any context, which was ... baffling.

Whether someone wants to gain weight, lose weight, keep the same weight, get a tattoo, remove a tattoo -- surely we should cheer them on regardless.

As painful as it was to see people discuss whether her actual human body as if it were a new Senate bill, Adele understands.

"I understand why it's a shock," she acknowledged in her interview.

“I understand why some women especially were hurt," Adele added.

"Visually," Adele observed, "I represented a lot of women."

She emphasized: "But I’m still the same person."

Adele, like almost everyone else, wants to be known for who she is and not for her flesh prison.

“And the worst part of the whole thing," Adele continued.

Then is when she noted "that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body."

“I was very f–king disappointed with that," Adele noted. "That hurt my feelings.”

The people who felt personally betrayed by Adele changing her body's shape are in many ways akin to those who felt betrayed by John Mulaney.

The comedian didn't lose weight (he'd disappear), but he did impregnate Olivia Munn and divorce his wife, Anna.

Many fans appreciated that his love for his wife and his disinterest in having kids, and were startled or even angered.

But with Adele and with John, we're talking about people's real lives.

Relationships end, bodies change, and life takes a different path.

It's on us as fans to not be so unhealthily fixated on an idea of a person that we see any change as a personal attack.

Adele did open up about how she lost about 100 pounds over "a two-year period."

“It was because of my anxiety," she explained. "Working out, I would just feel better."

A lot of this followed her split from her ex, Simon Konecki.

“It was never about losing weight," Adele shared.

"It was always about becoming strong," she explained, "and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

“I got quite addicted to it," Adele revealed. "I work out two or three times a day.”

“People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey,'" Adele remarked.

"They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram," she noted, "and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand."

"I couldn’t give a flying f–k," Adele quipped. "I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? … It’s my body.”