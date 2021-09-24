Willie Garson Cause of Death Revealed; Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence on "Unbearable" Loss

Three days after we learned the shocking news that Willie Garson had passed away at the age of 57, we can officially state the cause of this unexpected death.

According to his obituary, the veteran actor died of pancreatic cancer.

This same tribute reveals that the beloved star spent his final moments at his home in Los Angeles and reads, in part, as follows:

"In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children’s Rights,” an organization that facilitates adoptions in L.A. County.

Garson adopted his own son, Nathen, many years ago.

Upon breaking the tragic news of his dad's passing on September 21, the 24-year old wrote:

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.

"I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

Garson was a memorable presence on the big screen and small screen throughout his career -- but he'll likely be best remembered for portraying Stanford Blatch on 27 episodes of Sex and the City.

He even filmed scenes for the upcoming HBO Max sequel to this iconic show right up until close to his death.

"I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness," Tweeted Mario Cantone, who portrayed Garson's on-screen husband, adding:

"Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

After dealing with her grief in private for a couple days, meanwhile, Sex and the City lead Sarah Jessica Parker penned a moving message on Instagram Friday about Garson.

The actress opened by simply writing "It's been unbearable" and then continued as follows:

"Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship."

Parker included with her statement the above throwback photo and described her connection to Garson thusly:

"A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment).

"And laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.

"Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.

My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen.

"You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa."

Concluded Parker on Instagram:

These were his last words to me. "Great bangles all around." Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Willie Garson.

May he rest in peace.