Wendy Williams to Take Hiatus Amid Scary Health Concerns

Wendy Williams is in need of a break.

For how long?

For what exact reason?

Will she return and will she be okay?

These are all important and pressing questions.

We just don't have the answers right now.

On Thursday, a representative for the long-time talk show host released a statement that confirmed Williams will be taking a much-needed hiatus.

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the statement opens.

It then concludes:

"She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

We can't say for certain at the moment whether these health concerns are mental or physical.

Last May, the 57-year-old took time off from her talk show due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease.

A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show explained at the time that the star had been "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

She had gone public with this diagnosis in February 2018, announcing that she needed to take a brief hiatus after physicians prescribed her "three weeks of vacation."

"What I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first because if we're not good, they're not good," she said on air back then.

In June 2020, meanwhile, Williams reportedly tried to take her own life.

The incident took place after Williams at last divorced her husband, Keviin Hunter, following rumors that he had been cheating on his famous wife for many years.

The polarizing television personality finally ended the relationship after Hunter's mistress gave birth to Kevin's baby.

Williams has since talked at length about this scandal and about the ongoing infidelity of her ex-husband.

In related news, Williams responded to speculation over her bizarre behavior last fall amid episodes she had been taping from home.

"I always say I love you for watching, because I really, really do," Williams said in October, addressiing these concerns.

"I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you...

"I guess every day is not perfect, but I'm not a perfectionist. I'm not perfect. But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us. I love entertaining you, you know?"

Williams also has a history of substance abuse.

Previously, Williams also opened up to People Magazine about her immune system disorder.

"I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," she said last March.

"It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid.

"If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago."

Concluded Williams, citing a frightening development and summarizing her then-current status:

"Even in October when I passed out on Halloween, that particular day when the EMTs got there I had high blood pressure, which I never have high blood pressure.

"I love doing the show, but I love me more.

"So I'm going to take care of me, so I can be there for them."