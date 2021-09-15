Welcome to Plathville Fans Trash Olivia: She's Toxic! She Sucks!

Come on, Welcome to Plathville viewers.

Stop beating around the bush!

Tell us how you truly feel!

We're just kidding. Unfortunately for Olivia Plath.

On Tuesday's installment of the TLC reality show, Olivia and husband Ethan clashed over whether or not they would move to a big city (as Olivia wanted to do) or stick around in a rural setting (as Ethan pushed for).

"Stuff between Olivia and I, it’s been a little bit difficult," Ethan admitted on air after his wife made the case for moving to Tallahassee.

"I would do anything to make my marriage my work.

"But sometimes when you hear from the person you’re in a relationship with, that we may just not be right for each other, after hearing that, you wonder if its in your power to make it work."

Tension has existed between Olivia and Ethan for awhile now.

There have been cracks in their relationship for a long time, but it's worth pondering whether this latest disagreement might push the spouses over the edge.

"As long as I'm with you I’m probably never going to come back to an environment I like, which is small town, rural…" Ethan complained to Olivia.]

In response, she said waned to live in a "bigger city, more people, more stimulation, more ideas."

With little room for compromise, Ethan held little back as the two argued.

"You were the one that changed," he told Olivia. "You changed completely from who you were when I married you."

Harsh, right?

But... fair?

Yes, many Olivia critics would say.

"Olivia is as toxic as the parents," one person Tweeted this week after the episode aired, while another added:

"This bending for Olivia stuff is gross. It’s not for her mental health, it’s a manipulation tactic."

It goes worse from there, too.

Wrote a third irritated viewer:

"Olivia… after manipulating/ridiculing Ethan for not changing.. He threw away his whole life he knew all because of her!

"Now victimizing herself because she can’t meet him halfway to not move to a big city?!?

"Honey, heroine addicts can’t even go cold turkey like that."

Jeepers.

These remarks were made not long after Olivia admitted she had suffered a miscarriage last year.

"I know the topic of miscarriage is something that's like, super personal and affects a lot of people and people feel very differently," she said on this subject.

"But I also think there's a stigma around it and there's not a lot of freedom to talk about it," Olivia said.

Olivia also admitted that both she and Ethan were "relieved" they had lost their baby, a confession that few people would make in public.

"I know when I went through a miscarriage, I felt really alone because I was glad," she said.

"And I felt like I was wrong for feeling that way and I wish I'd had more people to talk to who could've been a sounding board or who could've had a different perspective, maybe than what I was raised with."

Olivia, of course, was raised in a VERY strict household where any discussion of sex was off-limits.

Ethan is the oldest child in his immediate family and he's estranged from parents because they don't agree with Olivia's influence on their son and their other kids.

In a previous chat with sister-in-law Moriah, Olivia said that she and Ethan were "not doing great."

Olivia recalled being the one always "guiding" Ethan after he moved out of his parents' home and explained:

"For a while it worked, it worked being the one showing new things and giving new experiences and like, guiding him along."

But these days?

"I want a relationship that is equal," Olivia continued.

"I can go to therapy, I can try to heal and process and grow, but I can't do that for Ethan."