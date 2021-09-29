Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge: The Engagement is Over!

According to multiple outlets, Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have called off their engagment.

And, accordng to at least one outlet, one half of the now-former couple is very upset about the development.

First, what transpired:

An insider told E! News on Tuesday that Lodge made the decision to sever ties from Gunvalson, his fiancee of two years and someone best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

"Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic," this website reports, while noting that "Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S."

The couple went its separate ways in June and then tried to reconcile.

But said attempt failed.

Gunvalson and Lodge met at a Boys & Girls Club charity event in Anaheim many years ago. The latter then proposed in April 2019.

"Sometimes, I think you just have to find out for yourself what's right," Vicki told E! shortly afterward, referencing her divorce and her proposal acceptance by adding:

"I'm at a good place but I like being married. I'm a marriage girl."

Us Weekly, meanwhile, says Lodge ended the engagement while Gunvalson was filming the upcoming Real Housewives crossover special and that the move both "traumatized" and "ruined" her.

Yikes, huh?

“She’s in terrible shape. She still loves him,” a source tells this tabloid, confirming that Lodge has moved out of Gunvalson’s home.

“They had not been getting along for a long time. He seemed disinterested in her for a very long time.”

Earlier this summer, Lodge announced his candidacy for California Governor, campaigning to replace Gavin Newsom in a recall election that made national headlines.

In the end, Newson remained in office by a landslide margin, while Lodge earned less than 1% of the vote.

The reality stars planned to tie the knot in April 2020, but postponed the wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six months later, Gunvalson shut down split break-up chatter after some fans noticed that the pair didn’t follow each other on social media.

“[We] live together and live a very private romantic life,” the Bravo personality said last October.

“We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other -- what’s the point? This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did.”

Gunvalson also left The Real Housewives of Orange County in January 2020 after 14 seasons.

"It's been an incredible ride for 14 years," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way."

Neither Lodge nor Gunvalson has yet commented on this split.