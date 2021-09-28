Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Owe a Ton in Taxes: Will They File for Bankruptcy?

As has been well documented of late, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were recently given a major reason to celebrate:

They just welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Rya Rose.

It's a very exciting time for the popular Teen Mom stars -- but as has now been documented by a mostly-reliable publication, it's also a time for concern.

Why?

Because Catelynn and Tyler apparently owe almost $900,000 in taxes.

Yikes, right?!?

According a previous report in The Sun, the MTV personalities were hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010.97 on November 19, 2019; this figure covered the years of 2016 and 2017.

The spouses then received another federal tax lien in the amount of $321,789.06 on December 16, 2019 ... this one for the year 2018.

And now The Sun says it can reveal that the liens remain unpaid, having received this update from a clerk in Michigan.

Along with Rya, Catelynn and Tyler are parents to a six-year old named Novalee and a two-year old named Vaeda, having placed now-12-year old daughter Carly up for adoption back when they were teenagers.

The bombshell financial news outlined above has left fans reeling.

Many are now wondering whether it was irresponsible of the couple to expand its family amid such a significant debt... while they also wonder just how Tyler and Catelynn will climb out of the hole.

Tyler and Catelynn were formerly owners of children’s clothing business called Tierra Reign, but the company has been inactive for over a year now.

There's no active revenue stream coming from the seemingly defunct company.

Baltierra, meanwhile, has a history of buying homes, fixing them up and then flipping them for a profit -- even netting a solid $100,000 on a property he purchased in 2016 and then sold in 2020.

But that's a long-term sort of investment, and also a risky one.

Tyler could very well try to recreate this successful flip at some point in the near future... but it could take years to renovate the home and then sell it.

Moreover, he may be unable to sell the hypothetical house for his preferred asking price and end up losing even more money in the transaction.

For her part, Catelynn has earned some cash via an ongoing microblading eyebrows campaign, while both husband and wife make ends meet via their MTV salary and a slew of Instagram promotions.

Thankfully, it also sounds as if the couple has been smart with the salary it has earned for many years off of Teen Mom OG.

“College is paid for and that was mine and Catelynn's main thing.

"Each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can't touch," Tyler said in the past on the Awesome Dad Show podcast.

Down the line, of course, Tyler and Catelynn will need to work with the government and figure out a way to pay these taxes off.

But we're glad to hear that they've thought so far ahead and that the mistakes they seem to have made in the past will have no bearing on their childrens' futures.