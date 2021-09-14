Tristan Thompson Sips Kendall Jenner's Tequila, Begs Fans to Stop Judging Him

In the social media age, every one of us is evaluated, complimented, and criticized far more than at any previous point in human history.

It's a lot to take even for regular folk with a few hundred followers.

It can be even harder for celebrities, who are often scrutinized by millions of people in a single day -- although to be fair, they're often very well-compensated for this inconvenience.

Still, some of them simply never get used to the criticism, and instead get more sensitive to it with age.

Tristan Thompson, True and Khloe

Take Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, for example.

Their relationship is more than a little messy, and as a result, it makes a lot of tabloid headlines.

But Khloe and Tristan are both ungodly rich, they have a beautiful daughter, and of course, they've got each other.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and Their Daughter

So at the end of the day, they should be fine with a bunch of social media randos cracking jokes about Tristan's cheating, right?

Well, maybe not so much.

Yes, Tristan and Khloe are both surprisingly sensitive about fan commentary regarding their relationship.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian in Car

You would think Khloe would be the most vulnerable, as she's the one who keeps getting back together with the guy who repeatedly cheated on her.

But interestingly, it's Thompson who seems to have the thinnest skin.

On several occasions, Tristan has asked fans to stop judging him, but it seems he stils that he's being unfairly looked down upon.

Tristan Thompson Wants Forgiveness

Fortunately, he has two solutions for this ongoing problem:

1. He's gonna continue to encourage internet randos to stop being so judgmental.

2. He's gonna drink a lot of Kendall Jenner's tequila.

Tristan Drinks Kendall's Tequila

Tristan posted the photo above this week, and as you can see, he seems to be very much enjoying himself on the beach with a bottle of Kenny's agave juice.

"More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate," he captioned the photo.

In the comments, Khloe threw a shout-out to Kendall's brand, writing, "818!"

Smirking at Khloe

As you may have heard, Kendall launched her own tequila brand earlier this year, and already, her fledgling company has experienced quite a few ups and downs.

Kendall was accused of cultural appropriation when the project was announced.

And frankly, an ad campaign in which she's seen rocking a giant farmer's hat and riding a donkey didn't help with the perception that she's romanticizing stereotypes about the lives of rural Mexicans.

Kendall's Tequila Ad

In recent months, there have been rumors that sales of Kendall's tequila are slumping.

(Although if you've been in any bars this summer, you might have noticed that the 818 brand is spreading across the country with surprising speed.)

So Tristan isn't just getting tipsy on a beautiful beach in that photo.

Tristan Thompson on Air

No, he's calling for a more compassionate, less judgmental world and promoting his pseudo-sister-in-law's latest project at the same time!

Tristan seems to be 100 percent on board with the idea of eventually becoming a member of the Kardashian clan.

Of course, we got that impression several times in the past too, and look what happened!

