Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian, Flips the Bird to Scott Disick

In case you somehow weren't aware, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are really, really into each other.

Like, for their sake, we're kind of hoping this is just a honeymoon phase, because if they sustain this level of mutual obsession they might wind up in the emergency room for severe friction burns on their junk.

We're happy for them, and all, but we can see how their gushing about one another might get annoying to some of the people in their life -- most notably their exes.

You might have heard that Scott Disick hates Travis, but he's not the first one to complain about this relationship.

In fact, Travis' second wife, Shanna Moakler, has been complaining about the couple's PDA pretty much from the moment they first went public with their relationship.

These days, Scott has ramped up the rhetoric considerably, and he's engaged in some pretty sketchy behavior with the hope that no one would find out about it.

The incident in which Disick messaged Younes Bendjima in the hopes that the guy would join him in slut-shaming their mutual ex remains one of the most shameful in Scott's career.

And that's saying something, because Scott's career has been loaded with shameful moments.

In fact, other than Kourtney, the guy's entire dating history is one big cringe -- not because of the women he's involved with, but because they're all way, way too young for him.

Anyway, if Scott had hoped that he could get Travis to cool it with the PDA by acting like an even bigger d-bag than usual, he's got another thing coming,

In fact, it seems that lately, Travis has been doubling-down in singing Kourtney's praises.

Earlier this week, Kourtney posted an Instagram collage featuring a bunch of photos of the sky -- the sun, stars, etc. -- that clearly meant a lot to Travis.

"Skies n' stuff," Kourtney captioed the montage of memories.

"Laugh with you for the rest of my life," wrote Travis, according to People magazine.

"My whole life," Kourtney replied.

These two have never been fans of complete sentences, but they love tossing out two or three words to let the whole world know exactly how they feel about one another.

And considering they spend literally every day together, that means these two spend a pretty considerable chunk of their time pouring their hearts out.

That's pretty cool, and it's even cooler that they're not letting haters like Scott and Shanna stand in their way!

But while at least two important people are not thrilled with this pairing, it seems that just about every one else who knows these two believes they're a perfect match!

"I love their relationship," said Kim Kardashian said in a recent interview.

"They've grown so much together. ... Just to think that they've been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for like, a decade!"

Sure, Shanna claims that Kim and Travis slept together back in the day, but so what?

The important thing is that Kim is supporting Kourtney now -- and we're sure Kourt would appreciate it if Scott could do the same.