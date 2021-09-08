Tori Spelling Amidst Dean McDermott Split: I'm Becoming Khloe Kardashian!

For months, it has been clear that Tori Spelling's marriage to Dean McDermott is over.

They're not actually divorced yet, for the oh-so-complicated reason of not having the budget for separate homes just yet.

But after an entire summer of being seen without her ring, Tori sporting a new look.

Still ringless, she underwent a makeover ... and is twinning hard with Khloe Kardashian.

You know, Tori and Khloe actually have a few things in common.

Cheated on by her baby daddy? Check.

Often the butt of cruel jokes that she doesn't really deserve? Check.

So perhaps it is no surprise that they are currently sharing some similar looks after Tori's Khlow-up.

Tori has been going through it this year.

The downfall of a marriage is hard enough without remaining roommates with your ex. Oof.

A makeover can serve multiple purposes.

It can be therapeutic -- there's a lot of psychology behind how tweaking one's look can feel like a fresh start.

A glow up can also help you if you dip your toes back into the dating pool for the first time in years.

But ... come on, folks. She is seriously twinning with Khloe Kardashian.

Maybe not as deliberately as she is with the stylist and salon owner who did her hair, but still.

It's not just the hair. Aspects of her makeup, even her eyebrows, are running parallel to Khloe's look.

We don't think that she marched up to a stylist and said "please, turn me into Tori Kardashian."

But Kardashians both follow and influence current trends in makeup and more, in both positive and negative ways.

This is likely an unintended consequence of both Khloe and Tori separately adopting a certain look.

Tori has opened up about how she makes her fashion and style choices.

Being a mom doesn't have to mean that she forgets how to dress herself.

At times, motherhood can help -- and, specifically, so can her daughter, Stella.

“I’ll go to Target with my oldest daughter [Stella] and she’ll be like, ‘Oh mom, I have to show you what’s in,’” Tori said much earlier this year.

She continued: “I’m like, ‘Oh, okay cool. Show me. How do you wear that? Oh, a crop top and mom jeans?’"

Tori then claimed, perhaps jokingly: "I pretend I don’t know.”

As we mentioned, Tori has been having a rough go of it this year.

We don't just mean that her career is hurting and that her finances are similarly struggling.

But her marriage has gone from having highs and lows to, well, being effectively over.

Apparently, Dean returned home from filming in Canada ready to end the marriage.

He was reportedly greeted by a lot of bills to pay.

Having a bunch of kids is expensive, and so is having a menagerie of pets -- a source of contention in their marriage.

Reports say that Dean would have moved out and begun the divorce process ... if they had the budget for it.

Tori has tacitly confirmed some of this, noting that she does not share a bed with him and actively foregoing her ring.

Maybe her new Khlow-up will win him back ... if she even wants that. But something tells us that she didn't do this for Dean.