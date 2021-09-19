The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion CANCELED. Will the Show Be Next?

Reunited and it feels so good?

Not quite.

Not for The Real Housewives of New York City.

Quite the exact opposite, in fact.

Amid ongoing speculation that cast members on this long-running reality show do not get along - like, at all; in any way, shape or form -- Bravo has announced that there will be no Season 13 reunion.

This is an unprecedented step for The Real Housewives of New York City.

This is a step that forces fans to wonder if there will ever be any new episodes of the show again.

Ever.

"Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season," a new spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together.

"But we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season."

As you can see, executives appear set on airing a new season in 2022.

But even if this happens, a whole slew of changes will likely be afoot.

The current cast includes Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

However, the addition of Williams (who is Black) has not been met with universal praise -- not after a season that some critics believed focused too much on race.

With ratings down these past several weeks, Williams has received the bulk of the blame... following a number of heated confrontations she had this year with her fellow Housewives in regard to their privilege and status.

Producers made it clear in June, though, that Eboni isn't going anywhere.

"Bravo invited Eboni K. Williams as the first Black woman to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York to be her authentic self, which has brought a new perspective to the show," read a message this summer.

"We support Eboni in expressing her views, and we are proud that the show is addressing these important and relevant issues."

In an interview with Variety published last month, meanwhile, Williams looked back on her experience on The Real Housewives of New York City.

At the time, she addressed reports that there wouldn't be a reunion due to supposed scheduling difficulties.

"I was told a time. I was told that we're having a reunion," she told the outlet.

"I was told what to wear to said reunion."

What happened since then?

We can't say for certain.

Nor can we predict the future of a once-stable and popular franchise.

"Things are in a complete state of panic amongst the cast of RHONY," an insider previously told The Sun, suggesting that Ramona was almost certainly gonna be fired.

"There could be a complete revamp of the show. Three or more people may be fired," this report continued, concluding with a focus on Singer:

“People have been very vocal about their dislike for Ramona this season.

"It doesn’t make sense to have her on the show anymore.

"She has become completely unlikable."

Production for season 14 isn't expected to begin until 2022.

Bravo, therefore, has plenty of time to arrive at a resolution for the mess it created in 2021.

Which stars do you hope get the axe and which do you want to see return?