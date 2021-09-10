The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Who's In? Who's About to Be Out?

Consider yourselves warned, The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans.

Consider this a heads-up.

We hope you prepare accordingly.

Why? For what reason?

Because changes are on the way.

Big time, according to someone who would most certainly know well.

"[There will] definitely cast shake up," Kenya Moore told Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima this week. "Some new faces... and some old faces not there."

That's a rather vauge tease. But also an intriguing one!

The season 13 lineup for Real Housewives of Atlanta included Kenya... longtime Cynthia Bailey... Porsha Williams... Kandi Burruss... and newcomer Drew Sidora.

What does the future hold for these same women?

It sounds very much as if Moore will be back, but Bailed hinted strongly in June -- during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show -- that she will NOT be returning.

"Word on the street is I may be out of a job," Bailey quipped on this program over the summer.

"Here's the thing, nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn't want to be fired from there.

"I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God's will, not my will, will be done.

"I have had an amazing run. It's been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder."

Porsha may reportedly anchor a spinoff down the line that centers on her family, while Burruss all but confirmed her return to the show when speaking with ET several weeks ago.

"I can't really give you any dates on what's happening with Housewives, obviously, they never allow you to announce anything, but they're still putting it together," Kandi teased in late June.

"What they've already announced, and what I can talk about is our show for Old Lady Gang, my restaurant, is actually starting filming soon, and it will be coming in the fall, this year...

"I have so many dreams -- and so many things that I want to do -- and if Bravo wants to continue to capture that, then I'm all for it."

Kenya, meanwhile, has been quite busy of late -- and will be quite busy going forward.

She filmed The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, an All-Sta type spinoff that will also feature Cynthia Bailey.

along with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards... The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps... and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

Oh, and Moore has been cast on Dancing with the Stars.

In far more upsetting news, many The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members -- past and present -- gathered this week for a memorial.

They came together to say goodbye to Gregg Leakes, who died on September 1 of cancer.

"I am grateful for all of you," NeNe Leakes wrote after the event.

"THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT. I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life."