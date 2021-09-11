The Bachelor 2022? You Haven't Even Met Him Yet!

So much for those alleged Bachelor spoilers.

So much for the hate mail you planned on sending to ABC executives.

So much for the reports and the rumors and the speculation, most of which pointed to one of this franchise's most-hated villains somehow ending up as the lead of Season 26.

You can now forget it all, Bachelor Nation, according to what we've just read.

2022 bach logo

According to multiple reliable sources (Us Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter), Greg Grippo will NOT be the next Bachelor.

Over the past few weeks, various reports had indicated that Grippo had, indeed, landed the role - despite this suitor acting like a total douche canoe toward the end of Katie Thurston's recent Bachelorette season.

In case you missed it, Grippo threw a fit after Thurston continued to date other men... eventually storming off the show entirely because he claimed Katie had led him on.

Grippo admitted to acting like a jerk months after he quit the show, but not beforre Thurston tore into him on the After the Final Rose special.

Greg Grippo on Set

Despite this immature act of selfish gaslighting, Grippo was at one time confirmed by certain websites as the next Bachelor.

Many fans, meanwhile, have clamored for another former Thurson suitor to be named the next lead: beloved widow, Michael Allio.

Elsewhere, now that Tyler Cameron has split from his girlfriend, there's been talk that the uber popular ex of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown might end up with the gig.

Now, though?

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown in Greece

Non on Grippo. No on Allio. And no on Cameron.

No, in fact, on every single contestant you've ever seen on The Bachelorette so far.

The next Bachelor will, instead, be one of the men vying for Michelle Young's heart on this upcoming season of The Bachelorette, as ABC is scheduled to soon premiere its second edition of the franchise in 2021.

Production is set to start at the end of September on The Bachelor Season 26, with the expected to air in January 2022.

Michelle Young with a Rose

“My two votes are going to be Andrew [Spencer] and Michael [Allio] for the next Bachelor,” Thurston said in July.

“I think they just both have a lot to offer, and I think they are in a place where they are ready to really settle down and they’ve really grown a lot as men.”

Alas, it looks like Katie won't get her wish.

As for Young?

Michelle Young and Katie Thurston

We have not yet come across any Bachelorette spoilers that confirm her winner, which means we can't cross that name off the list of potential Bachelor anchors.

“I’m looking for someone who’s gonna change the world with me. I’m ready," Young said in the first official promo for her run as The Bachelorette, which kicks off on October 19.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return as co-hosts forr her season, as well.

You can check out the preview here:

Michelle Young Debuts as The Bachelorette: Watch the Promo!

And you can also get your first look at the next Bachelor below!

No, we don't know his identity.

But if he's one of Michelle Young's suitors?

Well... scroll down to meet Michelle Young's suitors!

