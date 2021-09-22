Tayshia Adams on Clayton Echard: Finally, A Bachelor Everyone Will Love!

It's not terribly surprising that the creators of the Bachelor franchise have decided to break with tradition by airing two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette.

As you probably recall, Katie Thurston found love with Blake Moynes over the summer, and once BiP - which is sort of like the minor leagues of the Bachelor - wraps up its tropical hook-up fest, it will be Michelle Young's turn to hand out some roses and break a few hearts.

Before Katie and Michelle came along, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams both got engaged to their respective beaus, thus kicking off the longest streak of successful pairings in the history of the Bachelorette.

(Okay, so all of these couples would have to actually get married for the streak to count, but we're optimistic!)

So yeah, the ladies are killing it lately.

As for the men - well, they haven't been faring so well, if you want to put things as diplomatically as we can.

Matt James dumped Rachel Kirkconnell after giving her his final rose, and while the couple is back together these days, it was a long journey to get there.

That intensely awkward After the Final Rose encounter will always be remembered as the turning point of their relationship.

Prior to that, Peter Weber dated just about everybody from his cast after the season ended, and he currently appears to be single.

Colton Underwood came out as gay earlier this year, and while it was certainly courageous of him to do so, that doesn't change the fact that he was arrested for stalking and harassing Cassie Randolph after the two of them broke up.

All of this is to say that The Bachelor needs a win.

Enter this man:

The show needs a nice, personable guy who's there for the right reasons and who will get down on one knee because he wants to get married, not because there's a camera crew present.

And according to Tayshia Adams, Clayton Echard is that man.

As you've likely heard by now, Clayton has been named the new Bachelor, and while his season hasn't even begun filming yet, anticipation for Echard's debut is already through the roof.

Truth be told, this may have a lot to do with the low bar being set by his predecessors, as documented above. But nevertheless.

Tayshia seems to know Clayton quite well, and she says he's just the man to snap The Bachelor out of its slump.

"If it were to be him, truthfully, he was very personable," she said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"He seems super fun. I think he'd be a great Bachelor. He was someone that really had fun with all of the dates," she adds.

"I think if it is him, you're in for a little treat."

Yes, Tayshia has nothing but good things to say about the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep.

And while Clayton may not have been the man for Michelle - before getting the lead role, he woos her this fall, as the Bachelorette spoilers revealed - we're sure he'll make some lucky lady happy.

"I’m excited. I’m also very, very nervous," Clayton said in his first interview since the news was announced.

"I’m looking to find my person."

And it sounds as though the denizens of Bachelor Nation are just as excited.

Will Clayton live up to the expectations set by Tayshia?

Only time will tell - but we're hopeful that he'll be the guy to make The Bachelor great again!