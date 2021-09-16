Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Fight with Ex-Wife: It Totally Sucked!

So, yeah, that definitely happened.

Back in June, we reported that Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, had gotten into a heated exchange while filming their HGTV reality show, Flip or Flop.

According to various outlets, Tarek was the one who really gave to to Christina, labeling her a "washed-up loser" and screaming that his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, is a lot hotter than Haack.

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning," Tarek allegedly added, channeling his inner Charlie Sheen and capping off his rant by yelling at Christina:

"The world knows you're crazy!"

Neither Tarek nor Christina confirmed the fight took place at that time.

But they didn't deny it, either, which basically served as confirmation.

Now, though, Tarek has delved into some detail about what transpired, acknowledging for the first time that the former spouses definitely exchanged words this summer.

“Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” the realtor said Tuesday on an episode of E!’s Daily Pop.

“As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened...

"The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

Tarek, as you can see, never touches on what exactly was said between the exes.

A number of sources, however, have alleged that Tarek has been angry with Christina ever since she posted on social media that she smoked toad venom with new boyfriendd Joshua Hall.

The HGTV personalities share custody of a young son and daughter and Tarek is supposedly concerned that Christina is now setting a bad example for them.

And/or that she isn't simply acted in an irresponsible manner.

Does Tarek regret the June argument?

Yes, he said via his interview this week.

“I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again.”

"I know one day our kids are going to be older," added El Moussa, who co-parents daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with Haack.

"I want them to know that we still care about each other [and] we support each other and it's really important to me."

That's the thing, too:

Ever since their divorce -- which was partly brought on by an incident during which Tarek stormed off into the woods with a gun -- the one-time husband and wife have seemingly been on amicable terms.

They haven't said a single negative word about the other in public.

And they've continued to host Flip or Flop together.

Haack, meanwhile, remarried and had a child in 2019 with Ant Anstead.

The pair has since divorced and she's been dating Hall for about four months.

Tarek is engaged so Selling Sunset star Young, although no wedding date has been announced.

Christina hasn't directly addressed this summer's confrontation with Tarek.

But she did write the following on Instagram not long after it happened:

“Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.”