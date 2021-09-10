Sofia Richie: Of COURSE Amelia Hamlin Dumped That Loser Scott Disick!

By now, you've probably heard the news that Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have broken up.

Or, put more accurately, Amelia dumped Scott after he embarrassed himself on social media.

In case you missed it, Scott tried to slut shame Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram.

To say that it didn't go well would be putting it very mildly.

Disick sent photos from Kourtney's trip to Italy to another ex of hers, a male model named Younes Bendjima.

Fortunately, Younes was having none of it, and he promptly called Scott out for his BS.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo, like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote, as though Venice is the most bizarre place that one could engage in a public display of affection.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Bendjima replied.

He then posted screenshots of the exchange so that we could all delight in this solid evidence of what a douche bag Scott is.

Not surprisingly, Amelia wasn't thrilled to learn that her boyfriend was quite obviously still obsessed with his ex.

Despite being 18 years Scott's junior, in the end it was Amelia who did the mature thing and pulled the plug on this relationship.

And now, it seems that another of Scott's very young victims ex-girlfriends is looking at this situation from a safe distance and feeling very grateful that she escaped when she did.

Sofia Richie dated Scott for several years, beginning in 2017.

His relationship with Amelia began curiously soon after their breakup, so it makes sense that Sofia would have watched it with a considerable amount of interest.

“Sofia could tell that Scott carried a torch for Kourtney, which is one of the reasons they broke up,” a source close to the situation tells Life & Style.

“She’s really not shocked that once again he has messed up his relationship over Kourtney.”

Yes, it seems that during her time with Scott, Sofia was aware that he was still carrying a torch for the mother of his children.

So when Disick immediately started hooking with a different model who was about half age, Richie probably knew exactly how it would end up.

Of course, insiders say the Kourtney situation wasn't the only cause of Scott and Amelia's breakup.

One source says the relationship “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” but the Younes situation was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

For some reason, Scott was completely blindsided by the breakup.

Insiders say he “wasn’t expecting” Amelia to dump him, adding that he is “heartbroken.”

Friends of Scott's say he suspects that the split will be temporary, but Amelia’s family is “warning” her against giving him another chance.

Amelia's mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna didn't like Scott from the start, and sources have indicated she's very happy that the relationship is over.

One source tells Life & Style that Lisa has been “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and she firmly believes that her youngest daughter “deserves better.”

It sounds like Sofia Richie would agree with that assessment.

It also sounds like now would be a good time for Scott to work on himself and figure out his feelings toward Kourtney before he enters another relationship.