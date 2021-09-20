Scott Disick: I F--king Hate Travis Barker!

From the very start of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship, the couple has enjoyed sharing their love and happiness with the world via near-daily Instagram posts.

While fans of Kravis seem to enjoy living vicariously though their constant PDA, it seems that some folks would prefer not to be confronted with constant reminders that Travis and Kourtney are doin' it.

Chief among them are Shanna Moakler and Scott Disick.

The second wife of Barker, Shanna was the first to complain about Travis and Kourtney's PDA, but since then, Scott has taken it to a whole new level.

The trouble began when Scott messaged Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima and invited the boxer to join him in slut-shaming the mother of Disick's children.

Thankfully, not only did Younes decline, he shared screenshots of his exchange with Scott so that the rest of the world could benefit from this new evidence of what a douche Disick is.

In addition to being humiliated, Scott suffered major consequences for his douchey behavior, as Amelia Hamlin dumped him after learning of his social media shadiness.

So we've known for a while that Scott is not a fan of Travis and Kourtney's relationship, but we're just now learning how strongly he feels about the situation.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Scott's anger about Kourtney's no romance is so severe that friends say he flat-out hates Travis.

“Scott was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM,” a source told the outlet.

“He didn’t realize when he messaged him that that would happen," the insider added, somewhat stating the obvious.

"He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

The source went on to say that Scott's ill-will toward Barker goes well beyond mere jealousy.

“Scott’s sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere. He hates Travis,” the source said.

“But what’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

Yes, Kourtney and Scott have enjoyed an amicable co-parenting relationship for several years, but it seems thart Disick now believes that partnership is threatened by the presence of Travis in Kourtney's life.

We can't help but wonder -- he knew that Kourtney would settle down in a new relationship eventually, right?

It seems that Scott might have been harboring secret hopes about one day getting back together with Kourtney -- why else would he take the news so hard?

And how does Kourtney feel about the fact that her baby daddy is seething about the new man in her life?

Well, according to the source, she's not the least bit bothered by it.

“Knowing Kourtney, she’s probably just laughing about all of this and going about her business with Travis," the insider says.

Yes, she’s pissed Scott’s emotions about her and Travis are known now by everyone, but it’s not something she didn’t already know," the source continues.

"She’s been told by friends how Scott feels. It isn’t going to change how she is with Travis, but it definitely made things worse between her and Scott.”

Ouch. For Scott, that reaction must hurt worse than all the loved-up vacation pics in the world.