Sam Asghari: Spotted Ring-Shopping for Britney Spears!

In the darkest times, love can give you the boost to keep going until life gets better.

That's more or less what Britney Spears has said about Sam Asghari amidst her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Britney wants to exercise her fundamental human rights, make her own choices -- including whether or not to get married.

It looks like she might be making that choice very soon. If she says "yes."

On Thursday, September 2, Britney's almost comically handsome boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was spotted doing some shopping.

Britney is a fan of Halloween decor, wearing different outfits, and runs to Target.

Sam, however, was seen shopping for something a little smaller and a lot pricier -- a ring.

According to Page Six, Sam was spied while shopping for rings at Cartier in Los Angeles.

While wearing a simple navy blue tracksuit, Sam was spotted carefully and thoughtfully browsing as he examined rings in their glass case.

He wasn't just window-shopping, however.

According to the report, a Cartier salesperson later brought out a diamond ring for Sam to inspect.

While that sounds promising, it's unclear what he may have decided.

The report is unclear on whether Sam made a purchase or not.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

Sam almost didn't even apply for the gig, not even knowing who it was for.

At the time, he was leery of being typecast as a needlessly hunky music video model after playing that role in "Work From Home."

At a friend's urging, he put himself forward for consideration and was cast to be in the video.

What he did not know at the time was that this was Britney's video ... and that Britney had personally selected his photo.

Sam did pick up on the mutual attraction, however, and made the brazen move of slipping her his number.

The rest was history, and there is clearly more going on than the initial, physical attraction.

Sam and Britney clearly "get" each other and enjoy each other's company.

Reports have said that Sam gets along well with Britney's sons, 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden James.

But Britney and Sam do not have any children of their own.

It's not for lack of interest, because Britney has explicitly stated her desire.

It's because Britney has been forcibly sterilized by the conservatorship -- implanted with an IUD that she cannot remove.

Grimly, forced sterilization is not shocking news when it comes to how the disabled are treated.

In fact, the entire #FreeBritney movement as it pertains to her conservatorship falls in line with what disability rights advocates have been saying for decades.

If this dreadful injustice can happen to someone as public and wealthy and loved as Britney, imagine how widespread conservatorship abuse is among the non-famous.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Britney testified during her historic courtroom appearance earlier this year.

"I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," she reported to the court.

That's right -- not only is her human right to bodily autonomy being violated, but so is he right to get married.

There were reports for years claiming that Britney and Sam would be married with a baby by now if she weren't in this gilded cage.

If Sam is ring-shopping, it seems that they are feeling hope for the first time that they will soon be able to make choices like that.

Given that Britney has finally been allowed to hire her own attorney and fight for her freedom, we all hope that her liberation is at hand. Along with a fat diamond ring.