Saffire Matos Defends Ronnie Magro: He's Sober & He's Not Abusive Anymore!

When word got out that Ronnie Magro had been fired from Jersey Shore, many fans of the show breathed a sigh of relief.

Ronnie has become increasingly problematic over the years, and for some viewers, Magro's latest arrest on domestic violence charges was the final straw.

Earlier this week, we reported that Ronnie was absent from the set of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5, which seemed to be an indication that the firing rumors were true.

But now, it seems the situation is more complicated than anyone thought.

For one thing, Ronnie claims that he left the show of his own volition so that he could "work on his mental health."

On top of that, Magro says he's sober now and ready to start taping.

To his credit, Ron hasn't had a drink in four months, and he maintains that he's done drinking for life.

But that doesn't change what's happened in the past, and putting Magro back on the show could create major problems for others.

For starters, there have been rumors that the rest of the cast doesn't want to shoot with Ronnie.

Add to that the fact that his presence might be triggering to viewers who have been victims of domestic violence, and seems that the obvious choice is to cut Ronnie loose.

Of course, none of that will stop Ronnie's efforts to rehabilitate his image and return to the show that made him famous.

And it seems that he continues to enjoy the support of his ever-faithful fiancee, Saffire Matos.

Ronnie avoided felony assault charges when Saffire refused to testify against him back in April.

Just a few months later, Magro proposed, and Matos accepted.

“Ronnie is very open about dealing with his mental health and that is something very personal to him,” a source close to the situation recently told Us Weekly.

“Saffire has been his biggest support system. She’s so patient, loving and really understands this has been hard for him, so she’s helping in any way she can and giving him a lot of emotional support.”

Apparently unconcerned about the possibility of the incident that led to Ron's arrest, Saffire is currently focused on wedding planning.

“Saffire’s just been looking around for wedding inspiration,” the insider explains.

“Her engagement party is coming up, so she wants to get that out of the way first before really diving into the wedding stuff. They are thinking somewhere warm.”

The insider goes on to explain that the difficulties of the past year have only brought Ronnie and Saffire closer.

“They’ve overcome a lot together. Ronnie is a good person," the source says.

"He’s been around people who may have not had the best intentions with him, so [Saffire] is still learning how to get past all the obstacles when it comes to things he’s going through.”

So if it wasn't obvious before, the "insider" here is very much Team Ronnie, and may very well be a rep for the 35-year-old.

But at the moment, this is the best info that we have on the relationship between Rahn and "Saffa Bear," and it's pretty clear that she plans to continue appearing on Shore.

“Saffire is getting close with Ronnie’s mom,” the insider says.

“She absolutely adores her! It wasn’t easy for Saffire to move to L.A. away from her family. … Ronnie’s mom comes around a lot and that makes her feel more at home — she’s very big on family.”

Yes, it sounds like these two are really going through with it.

We sincerely wish them all the best -- and we hope that Matos is entering this situation with both eyes open.