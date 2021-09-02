Rose McGowan Trashes Oprah Winfrey: What a Phony, Lizard!

It's official.

The Most Unexpectedd Feud of 2021 is upon us.

On Sunday, Rose McGowan jumped on Twitter to share a photo of legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey and disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The latter, in case you were unaware, was found guilty last year on two counts of rape and is serving 23 years behind bars as a result

McGowan is among the many women who accused Weinstein of sexual assault over the past couple decades.

"I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't," wrote McGowan as a caption to the image below.

"From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come.

McGowan added the hashtag "#lizard" to this photo, which was snapped of Winfrey and Weinstein in 2014.

It's unclear why McGowan chose this moment to focus her wrath on Oprah.

The photo was snapped six years before Weinstein was convicted of rape -- although many would argue that his predatory behavior was the worst kept secret in Hollywood long before he was arrested.

McGowan's Tweet has sparked a broader discussion of Oprah's former ties to Weinstein and Russell Simmons, the latter of whom has also been accused of sexual misconduct.

In January 2020, Winfrey confirrmed she would no longer be an executive producer on a then-untitled documentary from Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, which highlighted the stories of Simmons' accusers.

She cited her opinion that "there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision."

"I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers' desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it's best to step aside," Oprah said back then.

"I will be working with Time's Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment."

Between 2017 and 2019, Simmons was accused of rape and sexual misconduct by at least 15 women.

In a statement addressing one of these accusations, Simmons told E! News:

"I vehemently deny all these allegations.

"These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual."

Regarding Oprah's prior friendship with Weinstein?

The talk show host said in the past she "didn't know" about the producer's behavior toward women, including McGowan, who accused the producer of rape.

However, Oprah acknowledged knowing about his notoriously aggressive style.

"I was in Chicago, in my own little world, but what I knew about Harvey was that Harvey was a bully and that if Harvey's on the phone," she explained in 2018, "you didn't want to take the call because you're going to get bullied in some way."

Harvey has since been found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

He's currently facing additional charges in a Los Angeles court, and has pleaded not guilty.