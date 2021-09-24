Ronnie Magro Violates Probation: Is He FINALLY Going to Jail?

Ronnie Magro is no stranger to legal troubles.

The Jersey Shore star has been arrested several time in recent years, and most of his brushes with the law have stemmed from his tumultuous romantic relationships.

Fans of the original Shore will recall that Ronnie's relationship with Sammi Giancola was characterized by constant blowout fights and allegations of infidelity.

And amazingly, his subsequent relationships were even more tumultuous.

Thankfully, Ronnie's relationship with Jen Harley eventually came to an end, but only after both parties issued allegations of domestic assault.

(You might remember the shocking incident in which Harley dragged Ronnie with her car following an argument in a parking lot.)

Unfortunately, both parties re-entered abusive scenarios with their next relationships.

Back in April, Magro was arrested on domestic assault charges after Saffire Matos called the cops on him.

There was a time when it seemed certain that Ronnie would be headed to prison.

After all, at the time of the incident, he was still on probation in connection with his previous domestic assault arrest.

But in the end, Ronnie was saved by his own alleged victim.

Matos refused to testify against him in court, leaving prosecutors with nothing in the way of usable evidence.

Shortly thereafter, Ronnie and Saffire got engaged, and they both likely felt as though they'd put the incident behind them.

But as they were reminded this week, that's not entirely the case.

While prosecutors might have needed Saffire's testimony in order to lock Ronnie up for assault, they don't need anything more than a police report to charge him with violating his probation.

And so, as TMZ reported today, aggro Magro was back in court this week to respond to allegations that he's failed to comply with the conditions of his probation.

Probably on the advice of his lawyers, Ronnie admitted to violating those conditions.

This confession could have resulted in a light prison sentence for Magro -- 30 days is customary in these cases -- but the judge decided to go easy on him.

Because he completed a rehab program in Florida and is now four-months sober, Ronnie got off easy and was only ordered to attend 26 parenting classes.

Ronnie was also slapped with a three-year protective order which prohibits him from "harassing or intimidating" Saffire.

Yeah, it's a bit unusual for a couple to get married when one party has an order of protection against the other, but none of Ronnie's relationships have been of the conventional variety.

For a while it was rumored that Magro had been fired from Jersey Shore, as he was nowhere to be seen when the cast reconvened for filming last month.

But now, it seems that Ronnie was telling the truth when he said he was just taking some time away from the show in order to focus on his mental health.

He has since returned to set, and will reportedly appear in at least half of the show's episodes next season.

So once again, Ronnie has more or less gotten off scot-free -- we just hope he'll actually learn his lesson this time.