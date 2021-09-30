Porsha Williams Bids Emotional Farewell to The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Another day, another major exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Three days after Cynthia Bailey announced she would not be returning to the long-running franchise, Porsha Williams has gone ahead and done the same thing.

After a decade on the Bravo air, Williams is a goner.

She just said so herself on Instagram.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," wrote Williams.

Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.

"This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with.

"It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

Added Porsha:

"I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show's producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show."

There had been a great deal of talk of late about The Real Housewives of Atlanta undergoing a cast shake-up.

Just over a week ago, an insider told Page Six that nothing had yet been decided when it comes to Williams and that negotiations for Season 14 were "ongoing."

We can't say for certain whether or not Bravo ever offered Williams a new contract or if Porsha really decided on her own that it was time to pursue other opportunities.

"I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters," she continued on Thursday.

"You've made the past decade a truly special one.

"One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you."

Concluded the veteran cast member:

"Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon.

"I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16.

"As for the rest, you'll just have to wait and see! Love ya!"

Following Porsha's proclamation, it didn't take long for her friends and former colleagues to respond to the news on social media.

"What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I'm gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye," said Andy Cohen.

Co-star Kandi Burruss chimed in as follows:

"I was hoping you weren't 4real leaving. Wishing you the best on all you've got going on!"

Porsha joined the show back in Season 5, which debuted in 2012.

It's unclear right now what the future holds for Burruss, Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton -- but Bailey wrote the following on September 27:

After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership.

I can't wait to see what we do next! Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!

I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.