Olivia Plath to Husband: Yes, I've Changed. Are You Gonna Leave Me Now?!?

Trouble in paradise?

More like trouble in Plathville.

A great deal of trouble, it sounds like, based on what Olivia Plath is about to say in regard to her marriage and her husband.

Those who have been tuning in to TLC's Welcome to Plathville can't be especially surprised by the obstacles currently facing Olivia and Ethan, who got married in 2018.

The former wants to move to a big city, while the latter would prefer to stick around the rural area in which he was raised.

Olivia also has grown a little sick and tired of holding Ethan's hand throughout their relationship, as her husband was raised in an extremely strict and controlling environment.

Olivia has been trying to teach Ethan how to make his own choices and live his own life -- but it hasn't been easy.

According to a sneak peek of next Tuesday's episode, via Us Weekly, Olivia touches on her recent therapy sessions and says of her troubled romance:

“I know part of it’s my fault because I don’t see him very often and I don’t really feel valued that he doesn’t want to move or start something new.

"So when he comes home in the door, like, my immediate reaction is, ‘Alright, we have to talk, things are bad.’ I feel like I’m nagging him.

"To avoid that, he grabs a beer, runs outside and works on his car so he doesn’t have to be around me because all I want to do is talk about those things and he doesn’t want to.”

This sounds very much like an Ethan problem.

You can't run from your marital issues, dude.

“I would say I’m more critical of him than he is of me, but it’s a different kind of criticism,” Olivia continued.

“He has a really hard time with me changing.

"The one underlying thing he says is I’m not the person he married and if he had known I was going to be like this, he wouldn’t have married me.”

Uhhh, YIKES.

Ethan essentially said this same thing on the September 14 episode of Welcome to Plathville.

"I would do anything to make my marriage my work," he said on air, prior to addressing his wife and stating:

"You were the one that changed.

"You changed completely from who you were when I married you."

During her upcoming confessional, Olivia goes on to say that she was “hurt” by Ethan’s remark... but “isn’t gonna apologize for changing as a person.”

Olivia also adds:

“I feel like changing is growth.”

Yes, we agree.

The couple previously opened up to Us Weekly about the ups and downs in their relationship.

“I felt like so many of the things that we dealt with, were both of us speaking out of childhood trauma,” Olivia told this tabloid, noting that her husband wanted to go do couple’s therapy instead.

“And I thought that if we both went privately, like, personally to therapy, we could deal with all of our own stuff on our own and have more tools [for] coming back and communicating together.

"But obviously, that was my ideal and that was something Ethan wasn’t comfortable with. So my compromise was just, like, ‘OK, we’ll go to couples therapy.’”

Concluded Olivia back then:

“It really sucked hitting rock bottom. When we started the season, pretty much, like, everything [was] not going well at all and kind of came to a head within the first few weeks.

"It also means that as uncomfortable as the first few episodes and scenes are going to be, it gets a lot better. It gets worse before it gets better...

"We’re in a much better place now.”