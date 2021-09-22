Olivia Plath to Ethan Plath: I've Had It! I Want to Separate!

The end may be near for Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath.

We're not asking you to take our word for this development or anything.

You can just go ahead and listen to what the Welcome to Plathville stars themselves have to say on the topic of their marriage.

The couple, who got married in 2018, have been open for a few weeks now about their relationship issues, with Ethan straight up saying his wife has changed...

... and that he wouldn't have gotten engaged to Olivia if she had been this way a few years ago..

Harsh, right?

On Tuesday's new episode, meanwhile, the Plaths were staring down their three-year anniversary -- and Olivia admitted to being unhappy with what she saw in front of her.

"I want to take some space because I think until he figures out what he wants I'm not really able to have a relationship with him," the 23-year old told producers.

How did that make Ethan feel?

"I can't make sense of it, it doesn't make sense," he replied.

"I feel like I have worked so hard to give you a good life, to give us a good life at 22, and it wasn't good enough."

One topic of disagreement between the couple has been Olivia's desire to move to a big city versus Ethan's insistence that they stick around the sort of rural area in which he was raised.

Ethan was also raised in an extremely strict household, with Olivia having grown sick and tired of trying to teach her husband how to live independently of his parents.

There's a growing divide between the spouses, to use Olivia's words.

"I've lived with you for over two years and I wasn't what you wanted then, what you wanted then was this house and that job and those cars and this lifestyle," she said to Ethan on the episode.

Continued the unhappy reality star:

"He holds on to everything here and the more I distance myself from everything here and the more I realize that he wants to keep it the harder it is to reconcile in my mind."

"Have you ever thought about the fact that that might be because that's the only thing I have left?" Ethan asked.

Yes, responded Olivia, she has considered that, but...

"It's really hard for me to want so much with my life and realize that I will probably not get to have that if we're together, and it's really hard for me to reconcile like, I love you and do I want this relationship or do I want this for my life?

"Because I feel like it's an either/or and it's really hard to know what to do."

The back and forth simply proceeded from there.

"I don't think that it's an either/or, I think that there has to be compromise on both sides and maybe I'm just in the middle of it and I can't see clearly, but I feel like I have compromised a lot," Ethan said.

"And you don't see that and so this just feels like yet another compromise where I have to change to suit you."

"You don't have to change," Olivia said.

"Yeah well, listen, when I say that, it's understood that for this to work, I have to change," Ethan replied.

Olivia has been very open of late about her marital challenges and also her personal mental health struggles.

She even considered suicide last year.

While shooting this season of Welcome to Plathville, the spouses fell into a major "rut," Olivia previously told People Magazine, while Ethan added:

"We have found ourselves a good counselor, we've been going to that counselor. We've been spending a lot of intentional time, whether it's in person or on the phone.

"And that's really been a good thing."