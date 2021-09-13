Nicki Minaj Skips MET Gala Due to Vaccine Requirement, Wonders If Shot Can Cause Swollen Testicles

For the record, Nicki Minaj is not a doctor.

She is not a scientist.

But has no medical background or expertise of any kind, but, hey... she knows someone who can't get an erection any longer and she thinks it may be because the guy took the COVID-19 vaccine!

It also may be because he has an STD.

On Monday evening, Minaj Tweeted the following:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.

There is, of course, no evidence that any of the Covid vaccines can produce these side effects.

It is far, far, far, far, far, FAR more likely that this random individual has a sexually transmitted disease or maybe even testicular cancer and the singer is spreading some dangerous information by implying otherwise.

Butt this was merely the start of Nicki's journey down a dark and misguided road today when it comes to the vaccine.

Minaj, you see, it NOT attending the 2021 MET Gala in New York City because the event has required all attendees to be vaccinated.

"I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself," Tweeted Minaj as an explanation of her absence, which would have been fine if she had just stopped right there.

You want to be extra careful for the sake of your unvaccinated infant?

Avoid crowds, for sure. Especially crowds at some swanky fashion event that only exists for celebrities to show off how much they can spend on ridiculous ensembles.

After another fan posted that he didn't want Nicki to "risk catching" Covid at the Gala, the performer replied:

"Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week?

"A baby who is only used to his mama?"

One might think that Minaj catching Covid would inspire her to get the vaccine -- but one would would be mistaken apparently.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," Minaj added.

"if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now.

"In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Thankfully, as you can see, Minaj is at least encouraging strict mask usage.

However, a large number of her followers couldn't help but wonder what sort of research she's doing when the vaccine is FDA-approved.

It sure sounds like Nicki's research consists of talking to people in Trinidad and Tobago... who pass along vague information about strangers that have nothing to do with getting any sort of shot.

On Twitter, numerous doctors have reached out to Minaj and offered to pass along legitimate advice.

"Nicki I love you to death, but you were wrong," wrote one fan, who added in straightforward and accurate terms:

"The vaccine absolutely significantly reduces the chances of hospitalization and serious illness.

"Please I beg, let's stay educated on this topic and trust the scientists and doctor who have worked tirelessly to help us end this."

Sounds like great advice to us.

Will Nicki Minaj take it, though? Or at least stop using her platform to speak negatively about the safest and most effective way to end this pandemic once and for all?

Sadly, we doubt it.

This is someone who married an accused rapist.

She doesn't seem to have the best judgment.